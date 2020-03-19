Operations Update - Information Regarding Containment Unit Rentals and Company Hours

Press Releases Northwest Abatement Rental Press Release

Northwest Abatement Rental, rental equipment supplier of Air Scrubbers, Edge Guard temporary barrier system rentals, and more, will be continuing operations as normal, while taking preventative steps to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Northwest Abatement Rental takes this outbreak extremely seriously, and as such has taken actions to mitigate impacts that it may have on those around it. To limit any potential viral exposure and to promote social spacing, only one employee at a time is working at the physical location, while all others will telecommute and work from home on a daily basis. Furthermore, all products are subject to disinfection as rented and ordered. However, Northwest Abatement Rental cannot guarantee that products are not infected during shipping and handling, so it recommends all customers disinfect products upon delivery. Bend, OR, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Northwest Abatement Rental remains open with regular hours at its physical location, 8PM to 4PM, Monday through Friday. Abatement Rental's website will remain live throughout the outbreak 24/7, and for now it will continue to rent and ship product orders in accordance with availability.As the viral outbreak steadily worsens, please note that product stock is being stretched extremely thin. Northwest Abatement Rental has more Edge-Guard temporary barrier and negative air systems being manufactured and on the way, however there is a two-week lead time until they are in stock and ready for rental.However, Northwest Abatement Rental does currently stock Negative Air Scrubbers for rent here in its physical Bend, Oregon location. These do not filter out the miniscule size of a COVID virus particle, however they can be used to create and seal negative air spaces - vitally controlling the spread of COVID. These are going to be a vital piece of equipment in any hospital based quarantine, testing, or containment structure.Although supplies are running thin, Northwest Abatement Rental also still has stock of a few units of Shockwave hospital-grade disinfectant. This is another product in which manufacturing time is growing by the day, so availability may change quickly.Northwest Abatement Rental takes this outbreak extremely seriously, and as such has taken actions to mitigate impacts that it may have on those around it. To limit any potential viral exposure and to promote social spacing, only one employee at a time is working at the physical location, while all others will telecommute and work from home on a daily basis. Furthermore, all products are subject to disinfection as rented and ordered. However, Northwest Abatement Rental cannot guarantee that products are not infected during shipping and handling, so it recommends all customers disinfect products upon delivery. Contact Information Northwest Abatement Rental

Steven Ley

541-797-6853



nwabatementrental.com



