iPOP Alum Jaheem Toombs New Film, To The Beat! Back 2 School

Jaheem Toombs, iPOP Alumni, stars as Paul in the film To The Beat! Back 2 School. The sequel was released on VOD March 10.

iPOP Alumni Jaheem Toombs hits the dance floor in To The Beat! Back 2 School. The musical sequel to the 2018 film is now available across all VOD platforms. Jaheem stars as Pauly in the Vision Film feature alongside a slew of other popular TV and Pop stars. Some of the cast includes Jayden Bartels (Camp Nick), Hayden Summerall (Chicken Girls), Laura Krystine (100 Things To Do Before High School), and Casey Simpson (Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove; Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) among others.



In To The Beat!, the original cast are back at their performing arts school only to find out their lives are about to change. Jaheem and the rest of the performers compete for an all-expense paid summer scholarship to the prestigious Triad Conservatory of Fine Arts in New York City. “Friendships and feuds continue as sisterhood is tested, rivalries heat up, colorful characters are introduced and new bonds are formed.”



The sequel is directed by Jillian Clare and written by Susan Bernhardt who helmed the original film. The film was produced by Leonian, Whimsical Entertainment, Samera Entertainment and Mirror Image. Vision Films holds the distribution right to both features.



Jaheem Toombs got his start in the industry after attending iPOP LA, held twice annually in Los Angeles. After relocating from Massachusetts to pursue his dreams, Jaheem landed a role on the Nickelodeon hit 100 Things to Do Before High School. Since then Jaheem has appeared in various other shows and films and is currently pursuing a singing career.



To the Beat! Back 2 School is available on all major VOD platforms. This includes Dish, DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Century, iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon Instant, Vudu, FandangoNow, Xbox, Vimeo, Hoopla, and OverDrive. DVD will be available online and at all major retailers.



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



