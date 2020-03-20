Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group to Hold Data Management Summit Virtual – A Groundbreaking Model for Today’s New Normal

Summit to discuss growing shift from defensive to offensive data management strategies with senior industry experts, top tier solution providers.

London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2020 --(



The free-to-attend Data Management Summit Europe Virtual event will run over three days from 22nd to 24th April 2020, and will contain keynotes, insights and discussions along with pre-recorded panels, video keynotes, sponsor insights, exclusive interviews and much more, from an exceptional line-up of practitioners from the data management community.



Experts from top financial institutions, solution providers and consultancies will lead discussions on how to strike a balance between data defence and data offence to achieve trust and value and how to create a new framework for data quality and data governance that is business focused. Consideration will be given to the problem of data silos and data volumes and the need for a common language in the form of business-aligned data models. Further analysis will include the role of AI, ML and NLP to increase automation and efficiency and how to turn data lineage from a regulatory response into a business advantage. Attention will be given to managing risk, regulation and reporting as well as how new technologies, such as the cloud, can create new capabilities for the business. The event will round out with discussions on embedding data ethics into data strategies and how DataOps can align data analytics, people, process and technology with the enterprise.



Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “A-Team are excited to pioneer a whole new way of meeting peoples information needs. And with complimentary access for all, the virtual summit represents a unique opportunity to access some of the world’s leading experts and exclusive content across the data management space.”



More information on this event can be found at http://bit.ly/DMSVirtual



More information



Sponsorship information:

E: sales@a-teamgroup.com



To register for Data Management Summits:

Ron Wilbraham, A-Team Group, Client Services Manager

Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: ron@a-teamgroup.com



To register your interest in speaking at future events:

Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event Content

T: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.com



About A-Team Group



A-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.



Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



