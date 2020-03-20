Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa Press Release

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa to Focus on Small Scale Hydro in November

Cape Town, South Africa, March 20, 2020 --(



She adds: “People across Africa often baulk at the creation of large scale hydro projects because they can have a negative effect on the downstream ecosystem. Small scale hydro projects, more often than not though, are installed in smaller rivers or streams with a much lesser to negligible environmental impact.”



World Water Day, a UN initiative, is celebrated on 22 March every year and focuses on the importance of water in global society.



Gathering water and hydro experts

Water and hydropower are always key topics and discussion points at the annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town, which has been moved from 12-14 May 2020 to 24-26 November 2020 due to the Coronavirus. The conference will bring together experts from public and private sectors, project developers, investors and technology providers.



The 3-day water conference will focus on “Shaping a Water Secure Future: Meeting our Universal Water Sustainable Development Goals.”



But it is the current excitement about small scale hydro in the renewable generation sector that has also led to the event organisers putting together an entire day dedicated to its potential, current success stories, innovations, advances in hydro-powered mini-grids and a very practical guide to developing a small hydro plant.



Says Theresa Smith: “Why devote an entire day to small scale hydro? Setting up a small scale hydro-powered plant is not an exercise predicated on creating massive engineering projects, which are prone to budget and time overruns and they are mostly considered as low risk in terms of technology failures. These particular projects are backed by private finance, this is where the quick wins exist.”



Speakers, moderators and panelists on the Small Scale Hydro Day programme will include:



· Anton-Louis Olivier, MD, REH Group, Board Member for Africa of the International Hydropower Association and award-winning project developer.



· Wim Jonker Klunne, renewable expert, hydropower pioneer and founder of Hydro4Africa will chair the Small Scale Hydro Day.



· Sebastian Surie, Regional Head Africa, Climate Fund Managers, South Africa.



· Carole Rosenlund, Head of Africa at the International Centre for Hydropower, Norway.



· Andy Eaton, Head of Sales Africa, Latin America & Oceania for Gilkes Hydro.



· Bo Barta, researcher and promoter of small scale hydropower.



The full interviews with these expert speakers can be viewed on the event website.



Water Project and Industry Leader of the Year

Meanwhile, the industry and public can now nominate a person, project or organisation in the water industry that have made a difference in the sector during the past year for the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards. Now in its eighth year, the awards evening takes place during African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, and gathers 800 of Africa’s most renowned water and energy industry professionals for a glamorous gala dinner, networking and recognition. This year the organisers have decided to open up the nominations for the two water categories, namely Water Project of the Year and Water Industry Leader of the Year. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the event website.



Leading event

The 20th annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference is the leading conference and trade exhibition for African power, energy and water professionals. The event brings together over 10 000 decision makers from over 90 countries, including 35 African countries, to source the latest solutions and meet over 350 suppliers. Along with multiple side events and numerous networking functions, the event also boasts a CPD-accredited strategic conference and technical presentations with over 300 expert speakers.



Dates and location for African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:

Conference and expo: 24-26 November 2020

Annemarie Roodbol

+27 21 700 3558



http://www.african-utility-week.com



