Digital Defense, Inc. Named to Cybersecurity Ventures List of Hottest 150 Companies

Frontline.Cloud gets the nod for “threat and vulnerability management platform.”

About Digital Defense

Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter. San Antonio, TX, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Defense, Inc. today announced that it has been named to The Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies To Watch In 2020 by Cybersecurity Ventures. The Hot 150 can be seen at Cybersecurity150.com.Cybercrime is expected to cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021 – up from $3 trillion in 2015. The Hot 150 highlights the most innovative cybersecurity companies in this market. The list consists of pure-play companies focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity."Cybersecurity is as much about people as it is about technology. Foul play and cybercrime are being committed by humans,” said Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine. “Digital Defense is much more than a technology developer. At the RSA Conference we learned that the company is once again doubling down on its commitment to being a community organizer and supporter, and rallying its team and partners to their call of duty during a very uncertain time."The Hot 150 inclusion criteria is based exclusively on merit. The selection criteria included was determined based on numerous parameters including: problems solved, founder and management pedigree, company growth, customer base/notable implementations, media coverage, channel programs as well as feedback from CISOs, key decision makers, IT security evaluators, VARs, systems integrators, consultants.Founded in 1999, Digital Defense is a pioneer in delivering SaaS solutions through their patented technology. Frontline.Cloud, the company’s cloud-native threat and vulnerability management platform, is recognized for ease of use, accuracy and a unique multi-tenant architecture that simplifies the management of customers for MSSPs."We are very proud to be included on this list among many notable industry leaders and one of only four Texas-based cybersecurity vendors. Humbled by this recognition, we thank security blue teamers around the globe who depend on our platforms, service, and support to protect information assets from cybercriminals,” said Larry Hurtado, president and CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. “The fact that we are one of the most tenured organizations on the list and have built this company organically based on our technology and industry talent says a great deal about our people, accomplishments and capabilities."Digital Defense visited with Cybersecurity Ventures at the recent RSA conference. Access the video here.About Digital DefenseServing clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep™ (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award, #10 ranking in Black Book Market Research's list of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star rating.Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

