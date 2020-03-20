Edgewood Green Technologies (EGT) Has Been Approved as a Lighting Distributor for Ameren Electric Services Company for Its Commercial Customers in the State of Illinois

Press Releases Edgewood Green Technologies Press Release

Edgewood Green Technologies (EGT) has assembled a team in the lighting industry to help our clients navigate through this dynamic industry.

Edgewood, KY, March 20, 2020 --(



The partnership with Ameren Electric Services provides an excellent opportunity for Ameren customers to take advantage of EGT’s product quality and pricing for their lighting needs.



Matt Henry, EGT Vice President had this to say, “We are delighted about our partnership with Ameren and look forward to helping their customers with all of their lighting needs. The lighting industry is a rapidly changing market and our unique talent is helping clients find the perfect solutions for their specific needs.”



If you are an Ameren commercial customer and have any questions about your lighting needs please don’t hesitate to contact:



Matt Henry | Vice President

C: 513.485.3431

O: 859.572.4160

TF: 800.747.6511

Fax: 859.341.3942

939 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017

mhenry@edgewoodusa.com

Matt Henry

859-572-4160



green.edgewoodusa.com



