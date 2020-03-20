Air Charter Advisors Addresses Private Jet Travel During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Air Charter Advisors Press Release

As organizations, corporations, and service providers are working around the clock to provide updates regarding COVID-19, this is how Air Charter Advisors is handling the Coronavirus and their Private Jet Charter Services.

New York, NY, March 20, 2020 --(



This is understandable given the latest recommendations provided by the CDC and the World Health Organization.



Airports have become a focal point of the spread of coronavirus, with confirmed cases being reported at major airports. Some areas, including Alameda County in California, are also restricting movement to "essential travel."



Due to the sharp decline in the demand for commercial flights, airlines have started canceling flights and reducing service. In addition to a massive reduction in capacity limiting the available routes, passengers are already experiencing excessive wait times, with some airports reporting delays of up to 6 or more hours for scheduled commercial service.



The risks of exposure don't stop there, as once you've boarded the plane, you'll be subjected to breathing the same recirculated air throughout your flight. For those looking to avoid exposing themselves to potential carriers of the virus, private air travel is in high demand.



Private Charter Flights



Although the overall demand for travel has decreased, the need for travel is still the same.



Especially after telling people to stay indoors for weeks at a time.



For business, personal, or medical reasons, people will still need to get from point A to point B over the coming weeks and months, whether it's considered essential travel or not.



For those looking to minimize their exposure during the COVID-19 outbreak, private charter flights might be your best option.



Private flights provide the least exposure to other passengers, airport staff, and flight crew. Flights depart from private terminals that are often separate from the main commercial terminal. These passenger terminals are also known as "FBOs," and offer VIP lounges, Wi-Fi connectivity, and other travel services.



Unlike shared flights that require a membership to purchase a seat on a private jet, private flights allow you to travel with only those you wish to travel with. They're also available on-demand, and do not carry the upfront investment of memberships and jet cards.



Still, there are some concerns that come with any form of travel given the current circumstances, so Air Charter Advisors wanted to share a few steps that they're taking to ensure our passengers are protected from any potential exposure.



In Flight Protection



Air Charter Advisors has taken the following preventative measures to help protect their clients from the coronavirus. For currently booked flights, ACA has asked:



- Crew to disinfect the aircraft cabin prior to each of our clients' flights

- Any blankets/pillows are removed to avoid any combination

- Making hand sanitizer and/or cleansing wipes available to passengers



Air Charter Advisors



ACA is working around the clock to help both current and new customers. Naturally, there has been a substantial increase in requests for private flights since President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, 2020.



Adam LeRoy

+1 (888) 987-5387



https://www.aircharteradvisors.com/



