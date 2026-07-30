Air News
Take flight with news about companies involved in air cargo, package delivery, postal delivery and air freight. Find out the latest in mergers and acquisitions, research, technology and business intelligence related to the air transportation industry.
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor. - June 04, 2026 - Illinois Aviation Academy
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Air Care Alliance Welcomes Shakeel Mozaffar as New Director
Volunteer Pilot Strengthens Board with Business, Aviation & Philanthropy Acumen - February 04, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Aviation High School Launches Next-Generation STEM Pathways in Aerospace, AI, Rocketry, Robotics, and Drone Technology
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is redefining STEM education with programs in aviation, aerospace, AI, and robotics. Students can graduate with FAA Part 107 drone certification, Private Pilot Ground School completion, and college credits. - October 17, 2025 - American High School Academy
Affordable Skies Launches Inaugural Advisory Council to Amplify Travelers’ Voices in U.S. Aviation Policy
Affordable Skies, a fast-growing nonprofit advocating for affordable and accountable air travel, has launched its inaugural Advisory Council to strengthen travelers’ voices in U.S. aviation policy. The seven-member council brings expertise across aviation, law, business, and communications to guide national advocacy as the organization surpasses 4,700 members and expands its influence in Washington. - October 12, 2025 - Affordable Skies Coalition
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works Announce M4 PTW’s AS9100D Certification for Composite Manufacturing
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works (M4 PTW) are excited to announce M4 PTW’s AS9100 certification, completed earlier this month. AS9100D certification is a critical differentiator that signifies adherence to the aerospace sector's most rigorous quality and safety standards. For composite design, analysis, and manufacturing, the significance lies in ensuring product safety, process consistency, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire supply chain. - October 01, 2025 - M4 Engineering
Charter and Go to Showcase Their State-of-the-Art Flight Management Platform at NBAA-BACE 2025 in Las Vegas
Charter and Go, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered flight management system, will showcase its cutting-edge platform at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) this October. Recognized for: Innovation and commitment to transparency, Revolutionizing the air charter operator industry, Seamlessly integrating key operational elements. The result: optimized performance, improved efficiency, and a competitive pricing model for operators and brokers alike. - September 17, 2025 - Charter and Go
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
AI Crew Solutions Welcomes Mike Appleton as CEO to Lead Next Era of Aviation Technology
AI Crew Solutions (AICS) has named Mike Appleton as CEO to lead its next stage of growth. Appleton will drive the company’s AI-focused strategy, beginning with a unified modular platform launching in late 2025. The new direction emphasizes making airlines smarter through a data-driven approach, enabling more strategic crew management and streamlined procedures. Founder Erwin Ponce will continue as Chief Product Officer, guiding product innovation to support this vision. - September 03, 2025 - AI Crew Solutions
BiAuction Launches AeroLiquidator-as-a-Service™ Platform to Transform Aircraft Auctions and Financing
BiAuction, a next-generation aircraft auction platform backed by BiFin Technologies, today announced the launch of its AeroLiquidator-as-a-Service™ model. The platform combines FAA-licensed auctioneering with capital underwriting and loan generation, creating a seamless solution for aircraft buyers, sellers, and lenders. - August 30, 2025 - BiTechnologies
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
DAC Engineered Products LLC Announces Launch of New Water Valve DER Repair
DAC Engineered Products is pleased to announce the launch of a New DER Repair. The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial... - August 13, 2025 - DAC Engineered Products
ELP Aviation Rebrands as AI Crew Solutions to Lead the Future of Intelligent Crew Management
ELP Aviation is now AI Crew Solutions (AICS)—marking a bold leap into AI-driven crew management. With cutting-edge automation and a flexible platform, AICS is redefining how airlines optimize crew operations. - August 04, 2025 - AI Crew Solutions
Charter and Go Teams Up with Spire Aviation to Bring Satellite-Based Flight Tracking to Charter Operators
Charter and Go, a flight management software company serving the air charter industry, has partnered with Spire (NYSE: SPIR) to integrate satellite-based tracking directly into its charter management platform. The partnership gives charter operators access to Spire's network of satellites for better flight tracking. As a result, Charter and Go's software handles everything from flight scheduling and tracking to flight log auto updates, Pilot logs, and maintenance tracking. - July 18, 2025 - Charter and Go
PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively. - July 14, 2025 - PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Inaugural Advanced Air Mobility Innovation Summit
Advanced air mobility community to convene on August 13-14, in San Diego, CA. - June 18, 2025 - Defense Strategies Institute
Avix Jets Announces Development of a New Global Platform for Private Jet Brokers
Avix Jets, a private charter aviation company based in New York, announces the development of a global digital platform designed specifically for independent jet brokers. The new platform will offer multilingual support, AI-powered tools, and a broker-focused commission model to streamline charter bookings and improve accessibility for brokers worldwide. - June 03, 2025 - Venture Insight
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Accurex Launches the 2025 TubeInspect for Faster, Smarter, and More Precise Tube and Wire Manufacturing
Accurex Launches 2025 TubeInspect — a next-gen, non-contact optical measurement system for tube and wire manufacturing. Designed for speed, precision, and automation, it supports diverse parts, boosts productivity, and reduces waste. Models handle tubes up to 7 meters with up to 12MP resolution. Ideal for EV, aerospace, and more. - May 07, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
Stratos UAV to Ignite Geospatial Breakthrough by 2028
Advanced Unmanned, a visionary startup led by CEO Dave Record, today unveiled its mission to transform geospatial intelligence with Stratos — a jet-powered High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform set to deliver real-time data from 60,000+ feet, with services launching in 2028. First... - April 17, 2025 - Advanced Unmanned
Gray Line Tennessee Launches airLINE Shuttle Service with Dedicated Lanes at BNA
Gray Line Tennessee is proud to announce the launch of its new airport shuttle service, providing convenient and reliable transportation between Nashville International Airport (BNA), downtown Nashville and Cool Springs/Franklin, TN. - April 02, 2025 - Gray Line Tennessee
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility
Elliott Aviation, a premier provider of aviation solutions, has successfully completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings across its network. - March 25, 2025 - Elliott Aviation
Aeroluxe Expeditions Enters U.S. Market with High-Touch Private Jet Journeys - at a More Accessible Price
"Colors of the World,” a 22-day private jet journey designed by European travel expert Piet Visser. Offering curated experiences and boutique service, Aeroluxe provides a high-touch alternative to traditional operators at a more accessible price point. - March 24, 2025 - Aeroluxe Expeditions
Stella Jet Brands' Founder, Tia Minzoni, Announces Launch of Sister Brands Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences
A new era of private aviation has officially taken flight as powerhouse mother-daughter duo Tia Minzoni and Jasmine Johnson announce the launch of Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences, two groundbreaking new brands expanding the rapidly growing Stella Jet Brands portfolio. - March 23, 2025 - Stella Jet Shaire
Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel Named to Travel + Leisure Magazine’s A-List
Georgetown-based travel advisor Ruchi Harnal has been named to Travel + Leisure’s list of the world’s most influential trip specialists for her expertise in multigenerational travel. Founder of Harnal Travel, she has visited over 160 countries and previously earned recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. Her firm, established in 2019, specializes in curated, immersive travel experiences that strengthen family bonds and provide exclusive, personalized journeys. - February 20, 2025 - Harnal Travel
Elliott Aviation Promotes Bill Forbes to Senior VP of Avionics
Elliott Aviation is proud to announce the promotion of Bill Forbes to Senior Vice President of Avionics. Over the past seven years, Bill has played a key role in the growth and success of the Avionics division, driving collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. Under his leadership, the Avionics... - February 17, 2025 - Elliott Aviation
The Next Giant Leap: Veteran Astronaut Who Repaired Hubble Joins Ambitious Launch Start-Up, LESATH, Validating 2.8BN TGT
LESATH Space International, rapid-access rocket start-up announces appointment of Col. Michael "Bueno" Good (USAF Ret.), former NASA astronaut, to its Board of Directors. - February 15, 2025 - Lesath International
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
RX Global - Airport Show 2025 to Reflect the Pace of Technological Progress at Airports
In March 2000, the IBM Center for the Business of Government noted that airports needed new strategies and technologies to expand their economies, yet few embraced the idea despite global airlines carrying 2.3 billion passengers. Fast forward 25 years, and a survey by Amadeus revealed that 56% of... - February 12, 2025 - RX
SkiesFifty and Catalsys Collaborate to Decarbonize Aviation Ground Operations and Advance Alternative Propulsion Solutions
SkiesFifty and Catalsys are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of innovative green power solutions for the aviation sector. This partnership will look to provide carbon-free electricity for aviation ground operations and advance research into alternative propulsion systems for aircraft. - February 05, 2025 - SkiesFifty
SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy Join Forces to Transform the Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Waste
SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy are proud to announce a new partnership to advance the commercialization of waste-to-energy technology, targeting the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Together, they will establish a new company, which they will jointly own and invest in, to... - January 23, 2025 - SkiesFifty
Modularity Revolutionizing Aerospace Innovation with the Launch of MOSAIC
The launch of MOSAIC (Modular Open Systems Architecture In Cabin) introduces a framework for the aerospace industry, particularly in the business aviation sector, through collaboration with industry leaders to integrate cutting-edge technologies into aircraft. The specific goals of MOSAIC include... - November 22, 2024 - Mosiac Aero