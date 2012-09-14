PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

International Speakers Announced for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020 SMi reports: A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

Refuelling Capabilities to be a Key Focus at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMI Reports: The 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on 3rd – 4th December and will feature key presentations on the importance of efficient Air-to-Air Refuelling capabilities. - October 30, 2019 - SMi Group

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

SoftInWay, Inc. Supports Future Engineers Competing in TEKNOFEST 2019 SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway

AJW Group to Sponsor the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference SMi Reports: AJW Group will sponsor, speak and exhibit at this year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference held on the 3rd and 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal. - October 11, 2019 - SMi Group

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program Spreads Its Wings with Renaming of College Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Smi's UAV Technology 2019 Will Open Its Doors in Just Two Weeks Time SMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 will commence in two weeks time at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK on 30th September – 1st October. There are just two weeks left to secure your place at UAV Technology 2019, taking place in London on 30th September – 1st October in London. The conference... - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

oomnis Opens an Airport Media Consultancy Division and Forges a Strategic Alliance with 2h Media Solutions and Indy Associates oomnis expands its focus beyond a visual solution consultancy to support the growing Asia-Pacific air travel sector. - June 15, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

Saint-Gobain Seals Exhibiting at Paris Air Show, Sharing Diverse Range of Critical Seals & Polymer Solutions and Fluoroloy® A90 Material for Jet Engine Lubrication System Saint-Gobain Seals, a designer and manufacturer of critical, engineered seals and polymer solutions, will be exhibiting at the Paris Air Show from June 17 to 23, with several other strategic business units in their corporate booth located at Hall 2B, E138. Held every two years, this aerospace/space event... - June 09, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Seals

Aberdeen Flying Service Expands Its Footprint with New Hangar 73 yr. old FBO and Charter company opens 18,000 square foot corporate hangar. - June 07, 2019 - Aberdeen Flying Service

Jerry Haber Recognized as 2019 IAASS Jerome Lederer Space Safety Pioneer The award serves a salute to his commitment and international contributions to the field of space safety. - June 05, 2019 - Advanced Core Concepts

1 Week to Go Until the 5th Annual Close Air Support Conference SMi reports: Registration closes in 1 week for the Close Air Support conference, taking place on the 5th-6th June 2019 in London. - May 30, 2019 - SMi Group

SMi Release 10 Key Reasons to Attend and Preliminary Attendee List for MilSatCom USA 2019 SMi Reports: SMi Group releases ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference on the 26th-27th June in Arlington, Virginia. - May 25, 2019 - SMi Group

Huckworthy and Boeing Complete Successful Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program Huckworthy and Boeing have successfully completed the three-year US DoD Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Businesses, under which The Boeing Company has mentored Huckworthy in business and product improvements for government clients. - May 06, 2019 - Huckworthy LLC

Maya HTT Extends Its Strategic Alliance with OSIsoft to Bring “4D Lifecycle Visualization” and AI technology to Smart Buildings Technology originally built to optimize data center capacity, now used to help better utilize power distribution in smart airports and coordinate patient room assignments in smart hospitals. - April 10, 2019 - Maya HTT

BASF & AAR OEM Solutions to Jointly Protect Aircraft Passengers & Crew from Ozone Levels & Improve Cabin Air Quality BASF and AAR signed an agreement to serve the aircraft ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) converter market — providing improved airplane cabin air quality and healthier conditions for passengers and crew. BASF selected AAR, an independent provider of global aviation aftermarket services,... - April 08, 2019 - BASF

XD Innovation Announces New 3DEXPERIENCE Packages for Small & Medium Aerospace Suppliers On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation

flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo 50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle

James (Jim) A. Greer Acquires Boston’s Smart Drug Testing Business Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

Schiphol Airport Starts Facial Recognition Boarding Using Vision-Box Platform Seamless Flow will be experienced with Cathay Pacific passengers. - February 20, 2019 - Vision-Box

Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

GlobalAir.com Expanding After Successful 2018 Plans for aggressive growth trajectory, energizes commitment to the aviation community and extends leadership as premiere aviation content publisher. - January 31, 2019 - Boxcar

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Celebrates Renovated Helipad Swedish Medical Center serves as the south Denver metro areas only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - January 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Principled Technologies Releases an Interview Report Detailing the Experience of a Real-World User with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Deployment and Management Principled Technologies (PT) talked with a senior systems engineer at a major airline to get his perspective on deploying and using Nutanix Enterprise Cloud. - January 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.