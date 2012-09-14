PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell
TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies
SMi reports: A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
SMI Reports: The 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on 3rd – 4th December and will feature key presentations on the importance of efficient Air-to-Air Refuelling capabilities. - October 30, 2019 - SMi Group
New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies
The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway
SMi Reports: AJW Group will sponsor, speak and exhibit at this year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference held on the 3rd and 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal. - October 11, 2019 - SMi Group
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m.
The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
SMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 will commence in two weeks time at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK on 30th September – 1st October.
There are just two weeks left to secure your place at UAV Technology 2019, taking place in London on 30th September – 1st October in London. The conference... - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group
GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone.
After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com
NASA’s videos chronicle critical advances in aerospace, technology development and aeronautics. - September 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group
Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development.
The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation
Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind.
“FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.
Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC
oomnis expands its focus beyond a visual solution consultancy to support the growing Asia-Pacific air travel sector. - June 15, 2019 - oomnis ltd.
Saint-Gobain Seals, a designer and manufacturer of critical, engineered seals and polymer solutions, will be exhibiting at the Paris Air Show from June 17 to 23, with several other strategic business units in their corporate booth located at Hall 2B, E138. Held every two years, this aerospace/space event... - June 09, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Seals
73 yr. old FBO and Charter company opens 18,000 square foot corporate hangar. - June 07, 2019 - Aberdeen Flying Service
The award serves a salute to his commitment and international contributions to the field of space safety. - June 05, 2019 - Advanced Core Concepts
SMi reports: Registration closes in 1 week for the Close Air Support conference, taking place on the 5th-6th June 2019 in London. - May 30, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: SMi Group releases ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference on the 26th-27th June in Arlington, Virginia. - May 25, 2019 - SMi Group
Huckworthy and Boeing have successfully completed the three-year US DoD Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Businesses, under which The Boeing Company has mentored Huckworthy in business and product improvements for government clients. - May 06, 2019 - Huckworthy LLC
Technology originally built to optimize data center capacity, now used to help better utilize power distribution in smart airports and coordinate patient room assignments in smart hospitals. - April 10, 2019 - Maya HTT
BASF and AAR signed an agreement to serve the aircraft ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) converter market — providing improved airplane cabin air quality and healthier conditions for passengers and crew. BASF selected AAR, an independent provider of global aviation aftermarket services,... - April 08, 2019 - BASF
On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation
50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle
Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association
Mr. Downs brings extensive knowledge in public works, hospitals, and educational institutions. - February 21, 2019 - JOA
Seamless Flow will be experienced with Cathay Pacific passengers. - February 20, 2019 - Vision-Box
Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy
Plans for aggressive growth trajectory, energizes commitment to the aviation community and extends leadership as premiere aviation content publisher. - January 31, 2019 - Boxcar
Swedish Medical Center serves as the south Denver metro areas only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - January 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Principled Technologies (PT) talked with a senior systems engineer at a major airline to get his perspective on deploying and using Nutanix Enterprise Cloud. - January 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines.
Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC