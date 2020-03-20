Dr. Dorothea Altschul Named Social Media Assistant Editor for Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Neurosurgeons of New Jersey Press Release

Ridgewood, NJ, March 20, 2020 --(



In addition to her other responsibilities as Social Media Assistant Editor, Dr. Altschul will improve the journal’s visibility and reach via Twitter, Facebook, SNIS Connect, and other social media channels; promote JNIS content; and help the publication’s core readership stay up to date on news and developments in the field of neurointerventional surgery.



“JNIS is well-regarded among neurointerventionalists for sharing exciting advances in neurointerventional surgery and educating professionals in this field. I am honored to join the editorial team and look forward to helping ensure that SNIS members and others in the neurointerventional surgery field are aware of the outstanding research and news that JNIS provides in every issue,” said Dr. Altschul.



Dr. Altschul is the Director of Neuroendovascular Services at Neurosurgeons of NJ and currently practices as a neurointerventionalist in Northern New Jersey.



JNIS is a leading peer review journal for scientific research and literature pertaining to the field of neurointerventional surgery. The journal was launched in 2009 following growing professional interest in neurointerventional techniques for the treatment of a range of neurological and vascular problems, including stroke, aneurysms, brain tumors, and spinal disorders. JNIS is the official journal of European Society of Minimally Invasive Neurological Therapy (ESMINT), the Interventional Chapter of the Australian and New Zealand Society of Neuroradiology (ANZSNR), Canadian Interventional Neuro Group (CING), Hong Kong Society of Interventional and Therapeutic NeuroRadiology (HKSITN), and the INR Chapter of NRST.



SNIS is composed of physicians across the United States with backgrounds in interventional neuroradiology, endovascular neurosurgery, and interventional neurology who have special expertise in treating such conditions as stroke, aneurysms, carotid stenosis, and spinal abnormalities through minimally invasive procedures. Having pioneered these techniques over the past two decades, neurointerventionalists are helping to transform the treatment landscape and improve outcomes for conditions that have the significant potential for loss of life or severely impaired quality of life.



About the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Ali Fathali

201-478-1523



neurosurgeonsofnewjersey.com



