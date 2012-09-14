|
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology
The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna
On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center is hiring more board-certified neurologists to accommodate its increasing patient load.
To date, Neurology Associates employs six neurologists, several of whom specialize in areas including movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological... - December 08, 2019 - Neurology Associates
The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical
Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group
The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells
MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells
Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute
Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company
Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
The population is living longer than ever, but cognitive health is often lost in the discussion around physical health. Conditions like dementia are on the increase, but many healthcare practitioners do not attempt to measure brain health. That’s why Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist,... - October 17, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology
Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center
New Procedure Quickly Removes Blood from Brain after Intracerebral Hemorrhage. - October 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.
RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology
to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health
Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
All Processes, Data Stay the Same for Patients, Providers - September 14, 2019 - Neurology Associates
Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC
The designation not only guarantees that Neurology Associates adheres to and complies with stringent MRI standards and practices, it also extends coverage to patients insured by Medicare. - August 25, 2019 - Neurology Associates
Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system.
It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics
The free "Caring Counts" event features an author and Alzheimer's expert. - August 03, 2019 - Applewood Our House
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, the first-ever Brewing a Cure 4 ALS fundraiser will be held at Technology Square in Cambridge, MA. Brewing a Cure 4 ALS invites community members to enjoy craft beer, wine, music, and food with the goal of raising money for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute... - July 31, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Guests use VR Glasses to be Transported to Guatemalan Village. - July 30, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission
“Band Together Pittsburgh” is releasing an Autism Awareness single. “Differently Abled Man” was penned by Lisa Satira Brozek, for her son, Christopher. It will be released on MTS Records. - July 26, 2019 - MTS Management Group
The International Pain Foundation is pleased to open registration for the 12th Annual iPain Summit, taking place November 14–16th, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA as part of #NERVEmber nerve pain awareness month. Chronic pain affects 1 out of 5 people in North America. In extreme cases, patients find themselves misunderstood, isolated, and can eventually fall into depression. - July 16, 2019 - International Pain Foundation
The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals
Oncologist, Nakul Singhal, MD has joined New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and will be accepting new patients at our Bayside and New Hyde Park locations.
It has been Dr. Singhal’s life-long passion to study medicine. Dr. Singhal notes that being a physician allows him to combine his interest... - July 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com.
Friday, June... - June 20, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, is helping people understand headaches during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM) in June.
The purpose... - June 15, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen
The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research
Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio
Swedish Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. - May 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back.
Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts
Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Vesalio announces it has recently raised $5 million in funding. The capital will support the continued global expansion of the NeVa™ Neurothrombectomy System, finance key clinical studies and launch new product introductions.
“We are very pleased to secure the additional capital funding,... - May 14, 2019 - Vesalio
On May 18th, first responders will unite for a tug-of-war event at Tanglewood to raise money for ALS research. - May 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
A panel of PINK1 and Parkin antibodies was developed at Abbomax to investigate Parkinson’s disease (PD). These phosphospecific and paired antibodies would be useful tools for studies of PINK/Parkin pathways and signaling in PD. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development. - May 09, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.
Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. - May 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS).
He practices at both CINHS in Bloomington,... - May 04, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen
First Responders on FirstNet Can Now Access GD e-Bridge via the FirstNetApp Catalog - May 02, 2019 - GD (General Devices)