PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Named “Physician of the Year” The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Recruiting Additional Neurologists Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center is hiring more board-certified neurologists to accommodate its increasing patient load. To date, Neurology Associates employs six neurologists, several of whom specialize in areas including movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological... - December 08, 2019 - Neurology Associates

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

International Practical Neuroscience Experts Launch BrainFIT Institute, a Brain-Based Mindfulness Training and Coaching Company to Optimize Business Performance BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Takes Brain Health Online The population is living longer than ever, but cognitive health is often lost in the discussion around physical health. Conditions like dementia are on the increase, but many healthcare practitioners do not attempt to measure brain health. That’s why Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist,... - October 17, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions. Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Neurology Associates Updates Name to Embrace Its Neuroscience Roots, Comprehensive Expertise All Processes, Data Stay the Same for Patients, Providers - September 14, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

Neurology Associates Earns MRI Certification from Intersocietal Accreditation Commission The designation not only guarantees that Neurology Associates adheres to and complies with stringent MRI standards and practices, it also extends coverage to patients insured by Medicare. - August 25, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

Community Invited to Aug. 22 Program on Alzheimer's, Dementia Presented by Applewood Our House The free "Caring Counts" event features an author and Alzheimer's expert. - August 03, 2019 - Applewood Our House

Brewing a Cure 4 ALS Fundraiser Invites You to Enjoy Regional Beers and Wines While Fundraising for ALS Research On Saturday, August 10, 2019, the first-ever Brewing a Cure 4 ALS fundraiser will be held at Technology Square in Cambridge, MA. Brewing a Cure 4 ALS invites community members to enjoy craft beer, wine, music, and food with the goal of raising money for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute... - July 31, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Inspirational TV Personality Victoria Arlen Delivers Message of Hope as Free Wheelchair Mission Raises $1.8 Million at Miracle of Mobility Gala Guests use VR Glasses to be Transported to Guatemalan Village. - July 30, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Local Mom and Pittsburgh Musicians "Band Together" to Raise Autism Awareness with Benefit Single on MTS Records “Band Together Pittsburgh” is releasing an Autism Awareness single. “Differently Abled Man” was penned by Lisa Satira Brozek, for her son, Christopher. It will be released on MTS Records. - July 26, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Registration Opens for The International iPain Summit 2019 The International Pain Foundation is pleased to open registration for the 12th Annual iPain Summit, taking place November 14–16th, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA as part of #NERVEmber nerve pain awareness month. Chronic pain affects 1 out of 5 people in North America. In extreme cases, patients find themselves misunderstood, isolated, and can eventually fall into depression. - July 16, 2019 - International Pain Foundation

World-Renowned Keto Expert, Dr. Eric Berg, Reveals Secrets of the Keto Universe on His YouTube Channel The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Dr. Nakul Singhal Joins NYCBS’ Nassau and Queens Teams Oncologist, Nakul Singhal, MD has joined New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and will be accepting new patients at our Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. It has been Dr. Singhal’s life-long passion to study medicine. Dr. Singhal notes that being a physician allows him to combine his interest... - July 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday, June... - June 20, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Migraine and Headache Awareness Month Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, is helping people understand headaches during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM) in June. The purpose... - June 15, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Pillar Clinical Research Announces New Ratings Initiative: Pillar Precision The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Vesalio Obtains Additional CE Approval for New Products, NeVa Clinical Data Published Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio

Medical Mutts Helps Owner Train Her Own Seizure Alert Dog and Get Her Life Back Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back. Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Vesalio Secures $5 Million Investment Capital Funding Vesalio announces it has recently raised $5 million in funding. The capital will support the continued global expansion of the NeVa™ Neurothrombectomy System, finance key clinical studies and launch new product introductions. “We are very pleased to secure the additional capital funding,... - May 14, 2019 - Vesalio

First Responders Unite to End ALS at Inaugural Arrest & Extinguish Event On May 18th, first responders will unite for a tug-of-war event at Tanglewood to raise money for ALS research. - May 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Scientists at AbboMax Developed Antibodies Against PINK1 and Parkin to Study Parkinson’s Disease A panel of PINK1 and Parkin antibodies was developed at Abbomax to investigate Parkinson’s disease (PD). These phosphospecific and paired antibodies would be useful tools for studies of PINK/Parkin pathways and signaling in PD. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development. - May 09, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Trigeminal Neuralgia Seminar Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. - May 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Relocates to Central Illinois Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS). He practices at both CINHS in Bloomington,... - May 04, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen