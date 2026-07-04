Neurology News
Expand your brainpower with neurology news focused on the diagnosis and treatment of nervous system disorders. Find the latest research in brain development and advancements in the treatment of tumors, seizure and spinal cord disorders, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and infections of the nervous system, such as meningitis.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
O∆K Names Sarp Sahin 2026 National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Sarp Sahin Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Improving Heart Health May Not be Enough to Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Dr. Jeffrey Keller of Pennington Biomedical Research Center explores whether exercise and intensive cardiovascular risk reduction could improve cognitive function in older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s disease - March 25, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Bio-Neuroscience 2026 Selects 12 Pioneering Companies to Present at Premier Global Neuroscience Drug Development Summit
Bio-Neuroscience today announced the selection of 12 neuroscience drug development companies to present at Bio-Neuroscience 2026, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. The companies were chosen from a competitive international field following rigorous evaluation of their scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic approach, and commercial potential. - February 04, 2026 - Broadreach Global LLC
Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health. - January 20, 2026 - Evolve Medical
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine Brings World-Class Care to Mineola with New Flagship Location
Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine is opening a new flagship location in Mineola, NY, bringing world-class spine and neurological care to the community. Led by Dr. Louis John Nkrumah, the Yale and Johns Hopkins–trained neurosurgeon, the facility will serve as the main hub for consultations and outreach, expanding access to advanced, patient-centered treatment across Long Island. - November 12, 2025 - Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine
Radial Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second South Carolina Clinic in Downtown Conway
More than 60 community members and business leaders join for ribbon cutting ceremony with the Conway Chamber of Commerce. - October 11, 2025 - Radial
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
The FOXG1 Research Foundation Announces FDA Award of Orphan Drug Designation for FRF-001 Gene Therapy, Following Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to FRF-001, its gene therapy for FOXG1 syndrome. FRF-001 marks a historic first: a parent-led foundation sponsoring its own international, multi-site clinical trial. - September 29, 2025 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy
Alera Bio secures exclusive license to advance AB-101, a first-in-class program for MCT-8 deficiency, with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation already in place. - September 18, 2025 - Alera Bio
BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB
BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading CurePSP Centers of Care and patient advocacy groups. - September 17, 2025 - BioSensics LLC
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
Eminent Spine Reports 70% Growth in Trailing 12-Month Income and Celebrates Alpha Launch of FDA-Approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine announced today that its trailing twelve-month total income for the period ending June 2025 has risen by nearly 70%, underscoring the company’s strong momentum and expanding presence in the spine market. This milestone comes as the company celebrates the Alpha Launch of the... - August 18, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
HCA HealthONE Swedish is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish earned the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus award for excellence in stroke care, along with multiple honors for rapid treatment and care for high-risk patients. As Colorado’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center, Swedish leads the region in advanced neurological care and outcomes. - July 27, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
ALS Network Selects TrialX to Power Its First AI-Based Clinical Trial Finder for the ALS Community
The ALS Network, a mission-driven organization committed to advancing treatments and improving quality of life for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has launched its first AI-based clinical trial finder—powered by TrialX—to help individuals and families affected by ALS access personalized, up-to-date information about clinical trials. - July 18, 2025 - TrialX
ALS TDI Announces New Agreement with Axol Bioscience to Expand Access to ALS Patient iPSC-Derived Cells for Global Research
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that a collection of cells derived from ALS patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines will now be made widely available to researchers around the world. - June 24, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
MindScape Retreat Releases Landmark Case Study Showing 70% Average Symptom Improvement in Parkinson’s Patients Following Ibogaine Treatment in Mexico
MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico has released a groundbreaking case study showing a 70% average improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms following a 14-day ibogaine therapy program. Among 30 patients, 52% symptom relief was seen by Day 4, with further gains by Day 14. A quarter of participants who continued microdosing post-retreat maintained or improved results. The therapy, using Ibogaine HCl and TA, showed strong safety and potential neuroregenerative benefits via GDNF activation. - May 02, 2025 - MindScape Retreat
Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Critical Funds and Awareness for the Clubhouse Approach to Recovery
Clubhouse Giving Day™, a global initiative dedicated to supporting mental health recovery through the Clubhouse Model, will take place on May 1, rallying communities across the world to raise awareness and essential funding for Clubhouses — community-based centers that offer people... - May 01, 2025 - Clubhouse International
Huntington Study Group Announces Executive Director of Clinical Operations
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to introduce Carolyn Schultz-Walter as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations. With over 25 years of global clinical operations experience spanning both sponsor and clinical research... - March 31, 2025 - Huntington Study Group
ALS Therapy Development Institute Joins DataCite to Expand Access and Impact of ARC Dataset
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is pleased to announce its acceptance as a member of DataCite, a leading global organization dedicated to ensuring research is openly available and accessible across scientific disciplines. This partnership will significantly enhance the... - March 18, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
MemoryCareAI Transitions to Scienza Health, Advancing Early Detection with AI and Extensive Patient Data
New Name Reflects Expanded Focus on Cognitive and Behavioral Health Research - March 14, 2025 - Scienza Health
Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS Completes $5.8 Million Commitment to Fund ALS TDI’s Translational Research Center
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS has fulfilled its $5.8 million commitment, pledged in 2021, to advance ALS research. This transformative funding has directly supported the Augie’s Quest Translational Research Center... - December 13, 2024 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research - November 09, 2024 - NeuroDex
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
Rare Disease Foundation on the Road to Gene Therapy Brings Families to Fort Lauderdale from Around the World, November 15-17
The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the parent-led organization that is radically transforming the rare disease drug development landscape, is hosting an international conference in Fort Lauderdale from November 15-17, bringing families from across the globe together to learn about gene therapy advancements for FOXG1 syndrome. A highlight includes a presentation by 20-year-old Abraham Weitzman, who, though non-speaking, shares his lived experience using an innovative communication device. - November 04, 2024 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Championing the Theme, Equity Works, Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health and 25 Clubhouses for World Mental Health Day
This World Mental Health Day, Clubhouse International is joined by 25 participating member Clubhouses and the World Federation for Mental Health for a campaign that champions the transformative power of equity, a critical aspect of the Clubhouse approach to recovery, which helps empower individuals and transform communities. - October 10, 2024 - Clubhouse International
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome injuries caused by directed energy. - October 05, 2024 - Havana Syndrome, Inc.
Adapy, Inc. Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant by NIDILRR to Advance Mobility Solutions
Adapy, Inc. has received a Phase 1 SBIR grant from NIDILRR to advance its innovative harness technology interfacing with its Smart Mobility System. This grant supports Adapy’s mission to improve mobility for individuals with disabilities, enhancing safety and independence. - October 02, 2024 - Adapy, Inc.
Dr. Pratistha Sachan, Renowned Vertigo Specialist, Delivers Pioneering Case Presentation at NESCON 2024
Dr. Pratistha Sachan, the foremost Vertigo Specialist and first Certified Vestibular Specialist in Lucknow, recently delivered a pioneering case presentation at NESCON 2024. Her presentation focused on the latest advancements in vertigo diagnosis and treatment, showcasing her innovative approaches to managing complex vestibular disorders. Dr. Sachan's participation in this prestigious event highlights her commitment to excellence in patient care. - September 08, 2024 - Dr Pratistha Sachan
Huntington Study Group and HD Genetics Collaborate to Better Serve HD Gene Positive Patients
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HD Genetics to assist patients who have tested positive for Huntington’s disease (HD) learn about and enroll in research studies. There remains a... - September 05, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
ALS Therapy Development Institute Commemorates 25th Anniversary at the Leadership Weekend in October
Taking place from October 3-5, 2024, in the Boston area, ALS TDI’s Leadership Weekend features a series of community-focused events, including an Open House at ALS TDI’s cutting-edge research lab, the ALS TDI Research Summit, and the White Coat Affair gala. - September 03, 2024 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Huntington Study Group Announces New CEO
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce that Daniel Claassen, MD, MS, an internationally recognized Huntington’s Disease neurologist and researcher has accepted the role as the organization’s Chief Executive... - August 20, 2024 - Huntington Study Group