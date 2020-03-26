Tranzpay and InsuredMine Integrate Platforms

Press Releases tranzpay.io Press Release

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, March 26, 2020 --(



Based in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Tranzpay offers a digital payment platform and is a recognized player in the insurance vertical to Carriers, MGA's and insurance agencies. By joining forces with InsuredMine, the partnership provides policyholders with the ability to pay directly within the InsuredMine Mobile App or the Customer Portal. “This partnership is a perfect match, combining outstanding payment services within the exceptional InsuredMine ecosystem to provide both a seamless and state-of-the-art user experience to the insured," says Skip Gilleland, VP of Marketing at Tranzpay. “Combining the best of both worlds is an understatement. This is the union of both sophistication and simplicity to create an empowered user,” says Raution Jaiswal, the Co-Founder of InsuredMine.



About Tranzpay

Tranzpay provides small and mid-size businesses with electronic payment solutions. Since its founding, Tranzpay has focused on optimizing payment acceptance by providing payment models that meet each clients' unique needs. Implementing a global acquiring strategy allows Tranzpay to provide its clients with a customizable suite of solutions that mitigate risk and reduce cost. Staying at the forefront of payment technology, Tranzpay accelerates electronic payment acceptance by utilizing the latest in seamless integration methods; providing friction-less payment acceptance for clients and their customers. For more information, please visit tranzpay.io.



About InsuredMine

Skip Gilleland

844-872-6982



www.tranzpay.io



