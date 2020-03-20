SuperFi Launches Relief Package for Restaurants

Press Releases SuperFi Press Release

About SuperFi: SuperFi is a WiFi marketing company that provides professional email marketing services with advanced segmentation and analytics. Jacksonville, FL, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SuperFi today announced the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package, a new way to help restaurants communicate with their email subscribers to increase deliveries, to-go orders, and specials to help bridge revenue gaps. The SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is discounted deeply with delayed billing and offers a new way for restaurants to increase orders.“At this time, our focus is on helping restaurants survive and thrive,” says Shannon Harper, Marketing Director at SuperFi. “We have a unique opportunity to help restaurants during this crisis, and are encouraging others to do the same.”Benefits of the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package include:- Increasing delivery orders- Boosting pick up and drive through orders- Promoting gift cards for future visits- Providing other sales-focused promotionsThe SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is available immediately. Restaurants can learn if they qualify by visiting https://getsuperfi.com/superfi-relief-package. For more information about SuperFi, visit www.getsuperfi.com.About SuperFi: SuperFi is a WiFi marketing company that provides professional email marketing services with advanced segmentation and analytics. Contact Information SuperFi

Shannon Harper

(855) 597-8737



https://getsuperfi.com



