SuperFi Launches Relief Package for Restaurants

Jacksonville, FL, March 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SuperFi today announced the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package, a new way to help restaurants communicate with their email subscribers to increase deliveries, to-go orders, and specials to help bridge revenue gaps. The SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is discounted deeply with delayed billing and offers a new way for restaurants to increase orders.
“At this time, our focus is on helping restaurants survive and thrive,” says Shannon Harper, Marketing Director at SuperFi. “We have a unique opportunity to help restaurants during this crisis, and are encouraging others to do the same.”
Benefits of the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package include:
- Increasing delivery orders
- Boosting pick up and drive through orders
- Promoting gift cards for future visits
- Providing other sales-focused promotions
The SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is available immediately. Restaurants can learn if they qualify by visiting https://getsuperfi.com/superfi-relief-package. For more information about SuperFi, visit www.getsuperfi.com.
About SuperFi: SuperFi is a WiFi marketing company that provides professional email marketing services with advanced segmentation and analytics.