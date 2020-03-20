PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SuperFi Launches Relief Package for Restaurants


Jacksonville, FL, March 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SuperFi today announced the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package, a new way to help restaurants communicate with their email subscribers to increase deliveries, to-go orders, and specials to help bridge revenue gaps. The SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is discounted deeply with delayed billing and offers a new way for restaurants to increase orders.

“At this time, our focus is on helping restaurants survive and thrive,” says Shannon Harper, Marketing Director at SuperFi. “We have a unique opportunity to help restaurants during this crisis, and are encouraging others to do the same.”

Benefits of the SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package include:

- Increasing delivery orders

- Boosting pick up and drive through orders

- Promoting gift cards for future visits

- Providing other sales-focused promotions

The SuperFi Restaurant Relief Package is available immediately. Restaurants can learn if they qualify by visiting https://getsuperfi.com/superfi-relief-package. For more information about SuperFi, visit www.getsuperfi.com.

About SuperFi: SuperFi is a WiFi marketing company that provides professional email marketing services with advanced segmentation and analytics.
Contact Information
SuperFi
Shannon Harper
(855) 597-8737
Contact
https://getsuperfi.com

