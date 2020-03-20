Bloomex Continues Operations with Nationwide Discounts

Press Releases Bloomex Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, March 20, 2020



Flowers are a wonderful way to show love and connection, even across the miles.



Having fresh flowers in your home decreases anxiety and creates a sense of safety and welcome (Nancy Etcoff, PhD, Harvard). Science out of Rutgers found that when people were told they’d receive a gift, flowers were the only one that gave people a “true smile,” (one that involves the mouth, cheeks, and eyes). Both the giver and receiver of flowers retained their “good mood” effect for days after delivery.



Many flowers such as gerberas remove toxins and improve air quality in your home or office.



Please be assured that Bloomex remains open and that orders are still being taken and fulfilled directly from private warehouses. You can also be assured of a contact-free delivery to the recipient.



As an online company, Bloomex's staff remains available 24/7 to answer questions, assist with your order placement or clarify selection.



Bloomex understands that many people are staying home now, and that families may want to send support and cheer across the miles. For anyone who wants to send a gift for any occasion or just to say “I am thinking of you” you can shop from home with confidence and know that fresh flowers and thoughtful gifts will still be on their way.



As a further measure Bloomex would like to offer its customers a special discount of 19% on any purchase.



Please enter CANADA-STRONG at checkout and 19% will be deducted from your purchase.



Caroline Young

613-963-0484



www.bloomex.ca

Vending@bloomex.ca



