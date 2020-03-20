Desert Foothills Theater Will Temporarily Postpone Performances of "Steel Magnolias"

Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) announces the temporary postponement of "Steel Magnolias" which was scheduled to run March 27 to April 5.

"In light of the updated recommendations from the Arizona Department of Health Services to cancel or postpone mass gatherings with 50 or more people, and for the health and safety of attendees, we are sorry to report that we must postpone the opening of 'Steel Magnolias,'" says Terry Temple, DFT Managing Director. "We are working on alternate dates and will post more information to our website soon."

"We are casting now for 'Godspell,' which is scheduled to open May 8, and plan to continue with rehearsals during April," says Temple. "We are grateful to Phyllis and Peter Strupp, our season sponsors."

The award-winning Desert Foothills Theater has been presenting live performances in the north valley since 1975. For tickets and more information about upcoming events, visit www.DFTheater.org or call 480-488-1981.

