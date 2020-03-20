Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Now Offers Tele-Therapy NLP & Hypnotherapy Sessions

Press Releases Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Press Release

Clinical Hypnotherapy practice, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, has expanded its service options in light of the coronavirus crisis, and now offers a distance hypnosis and NLP coaching option.

“In addition to continuing to offer in-person private sessions in our office in Bellevue, Washington, we’ve added live tele-therapy options,” says Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. “The mind impacts the body in huge ways. Especially now, hypnosis is useful. For stress release, to reinforce healthy habits, improve resistance to viruses, and optimize healing, for example. You can sit back, relax and get hypnotized one on one by a creative professional in the comfort and privacy of your own home.”



As this public health concern of coronavirus spreads, it’s good to take some immediate action for health and wellness. Hypnosis is proven useful for releasing stress. It’s useful to create desired habit changes such as smoking cessation or healthy eating. It’s a way of achieving a mindset of success for any variety of goals.



Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is owned and operated by Connie Brannan and C. Michael Brannan, CHt. Both are registered hypnotherapists with the Washington State Department of Health, members of the National Guild of Hypnotists, and Licensed Trainers of NLP®. Neuro-Linguistic Programming. Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is a BBB Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A+ rating.



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



