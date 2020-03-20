Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthWare Systems Press Release

HealthWare Systems Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

HealthWare Systems has earned its Better Business Bureau Accreditation. The revenue cycle management company is now a BBB Accredited Business.

Elgin, IL, March 20, 2020 --(



Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses, because not all businesses meet eligibility standards.



“Accreditation in the BBB is by invitation only,” says Steve J. Bernas, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. “And only those businesses that meet our high standards and pass the review process are approved by our Board of Directors.”



As with all businesses that earn their Better Business Bureau Accreditation, HealthWare Systems has committed to the BBB Code of Business Practices. The Code is a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices on how businesses treat consumers. These standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and being truthful. Bernas adds, “To maintain their Accreditation a business must be transparent, honor their promises, be responsive to their customers, and safeguard their privacy.”



“It is imperative that our clients know how seriously we take our commitment to excellence and customer service,” said Steve Gruner, CEO and Founder of HealthWare Systems.



HealthWare Systems has been in business for 22 years, offering consumers the best in revenue cycle management technology. “We will continue to focus on what we do best – providing healthcare facilities with innovative software and unparalleled customer support,” stated Steve Gruner.



To learn more about the standards that guide HealthWare Systems in serving its customers, visit the company’s website (healthwaresystems.com) and Core Values page.



About HealthWare Systems:

HealthWare Systems is a leading provider of fully integrated, customizable workflow solutions and Revenue Cycle Management software. HealthWare’s suite of products, called ActiveWARE, manages all aspects of the revenue cycle including pre-arrival, financial assistance, early out, collections, denial management, claims follow-up, and more. The ActiveWARE platform is proven to maximize productivity and profitability so that today’s healthcare teams have more time and resources to spend on quality care.



About the Better Business Bureau:

Stephanie Salmich

847-649-5100



https://healthwaresystems.com/

2205 Point Boulevard

Suite 160

Elgin, IL 60123



