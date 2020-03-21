Systweak Software Adopts Work from Home During Ongoing Quarantine



Employees asked to work from home as Coronavirus outbreak worsens.

“The COVID- 19 outbreak is definitely one of the biggest health risks of our era, and being an old name in the industry we are extremely concerned about the health of our employees. We believe in flexibility and as an IT organization it was imminent that we take this step. Work From Home initiative is not only a way to limit the spread of this pandemic, but also a challenge that we must overcome as a family. I only wish for the good health of my coworkers and really appreciate their dedication for our work,” said, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



“Although ‘Work From Home’ culture is nothing new for an IT organization, this time things are more about the safety and wellbeing of our workers. The coronavirus pandemic definitely needs to be battled via a collective effort, while trying to prevail over this nemesis as a species. The current quarantine has not only tested our physical resilience but has also presented a challenge which, once overcome will define the future of our organization and IT work culture standards. At the end, we pray that the current crisis subside and we all make a hearty comeback from this quarantine,” said Mr. Shashank Rana, Vice President, Systweak Software.



The quarantine was announced by the organization with effect from 18th March till further instructions by government authorities.



Known for their quality IT services and solutions, Systweak Software has taken a major step to ensure employee wellbeing in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Showing concern, all members of staff have been asked to stay at home and manage their tasks remotely from the office premises. This decision was also in conjunction with the instructions by the Government of India to implement work from home in whichever sector possible.

About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in the "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.

