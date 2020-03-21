Three New Communities Now Selling in Excellent School Districts in Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties

Press Releases O'Dwyer Homes Press Release

Atlanta, GA, March 21, 2020 --



Bentley Commons, Cumming GA

Nestled in a wooded enclave, Bentley Commons is ideally situated in the West Forsyth High School district with plentiful shopping and fine dining nearby, including the popular Vickery Village just around the corner. This peaceful New Home Community offers 1/2 acre homesites from the high $400's and features a common area and walking path. Practicality meets beauty with these Semi-Custom, Energy Star Certified®, Smart Home Ready Homes – boasting Farmhouse, Craftsman or Traditional exteriors, with interiors featuring the latest trend floor plans, open kitchen layouts and unique designer touches.



Reserve at Morningside, Suwanee GA

Located close to downtown Suwanee, Reserve at Morningside offers the rare opportunity to own a new home in a well-established area in the North Gwinnett High School district. These luxury homes from the high $400's are Energy Star Certified® and Smart Home Ready. Exteriors showcase Farmhouse, Craftsman or Traditional architecture, complemented by open-concept interiors graced with stunning details and designer finishes - including extensive trim and wainscoting, a coffered or trey ceiling, built-in bookshelves, chef's kitchen, spacious master suite with walk-in shower, double vanities, spa soak tub and beyond.



The Collection at Wolf Creek, Lawrenceville GA

Surround by lush trees, The Collection at Wolf Creek is situated in an ideal Lawrenceville location close to shops, restaurants, I-85 and Hwy 316. This private, gated Townhome community from the mid $200's features lake views as well as a community gathering area. These Energy Star Certified®, Smart Home Ready townhouses with two-car garages offer bright, open floor plans along with incredible included features - granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, a patio and many more.



Betsy Maddox

770-887-2177



odwyerhomes.com



