First Probiotic Health Product to Deliver 1000x More Probiotics to Your Gut

Velobiotics™ today announced the launch of Velo16™ - Probiotic Digestive Capsules, a new Probiotic Product that incorporates patented Velobiotics™ gut-delivery technology. A green, probiotic-friendly and innovative system utilizing supercritical CO2 to preserve probiotics from the elements and protect them against destruction by gastric acid.

“This is a revolutionary product, using cutting-edge technology,” says Dr. C. Chuma, MD and CEO of Velobiotics™. “We can now enjoy the full benefits of probiotics in digestive, immune and urogenital health that were previously unrealized due to probiotics delivery challenges.”



Velo16™ is the first among the range of products that will be developed by Velobiotics™ targeting different aspects of human health including gut health, female intimate health, immune health, children probiotics among others.



Benefits of Velo16™ Probiotic Capsules include:

· 1000x More Probiotics to The Gut – Guaranteed delivery of the label claim - ensures users receive the full health benefits of probiotics

· 16 Strains of Probiotics – Comprehensive combination of 16 of most clinically studied probiotics means that users do not have to look for additional strains.

· Restore balance in the Gut – Gives the gut a healthy boost, promotes the digestive health, and immune health and urogenital health.



Chomba Chuma

800-511-8703



https://velobiotics.com

1820 M Avenue,

Suite # 1065,

Brooklyn 11230, NY



