First Probiotic Health Product to Deliver 1000x More Probiotics to Your Gut

)-- Velo16™ is a 16-Strain probiotic product incorporating US-patented probiotic-delivery system and offering a new way for men and women using probiotics to enjoy maximum digestive-health benefits from probiotics.
“This is a revolutionary product, using cutting-edge technology,” says Dr. C. Chuma, MD and CEO of Velobiotics™. “We can now enjoy the full benefits of probiotics in digestive, immune and urogenital health that were previously unrealized due to probiotics delivery challenges.”
Velo16™ is the first among the range of products that will be developed by Velobiotics™ targeting different aspects of human health including gut health, female intimate health, immune health, children probiotics among others.
Benefits of Velo16™ Probiotic Capsules include:
· 1000x More Probiotics to The Gut – Guaranteed delivery of the label claim - ensures users receive the full health benefits of probiotics
· 16 Strains of Probiotics – Comprehensive combination of 16 of most clinically studied probiotics means that users do not have to look for additional strains.
· Restore balance in the Gut – Gives the gut a healthy boost, promotes the digestive health, and immune health and urogenital health.
Velo16™ Probiotic Digestive Capsules will be available starting April 1, 2020 at $29.95. For more information on Velo16™ visit http://velo16.space