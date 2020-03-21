PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Velobiotics

First Probiotic Health Product to Deliver 1000x More Probiotics to Your Gut


Velobiotics™ today announced the launch of Velo16™ - Probiotic Digestive Capsules, a new Probiotic Product that incorporates patented Velobiotics™ gut-delivery technology. A green, probiotic-friendly and innovative system utilizing supercritical CO2 to preserve probiotics from the elements and protect them against destruction by gastric acid.

Brooklyn, NY, March 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velo16™ is a 16-Strain probiotic product incorporating US-patented probiotic-delivery system and offering a new way for men and women using probiotics to enjoy maximum digestive-health benefits from probiotics.

“This is a revolutionary product, using cutting-edge technology,” says Dr. C. Chuma, MD and CEO of Velobiotics™. “We can now enjoy the full benefits of probiotics in digestive, immune and urogenital health that were previously unrealized due to probiotics delivery challenges.”

Velo16™ is the first among the range of products that will be developed by Velobiotics™ targeting different aspects of human health including gut health, female intimate health, immune health, children probiotics among others.

Benefits of Velo16™ Probiotic Capsules include:
· 1000x More Probiotics to The Gut – Guaranteed delivery of the label claim - ensures users receive the full health benefits of probiotics
· 16 Strains of Probiotics – Comprehensive combination of 16 of most clinically studied probiotics means that users do not have to look for additional strains.
· Restore balance in the Gut – Gives the gut a healthy boost, promotes the digestive health, and immune health and urogenital health.

Velo16™ Probiotic Digestive Capsules will be available starting April 1, 2020 at $29.95. For more information on Velo16™ visit http://velo16.space
Contact Information
Velobiotics
Chomba Chuma
800-511-8703
Contact
https://velobiotics.com
1820 M Avenue,
Suite # 1065,
Brooklyn 11230, NY

