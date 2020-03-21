New Yorker Electronics is Distributing Screw-less Terminal Blocks from ECE

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Compact, 5.0mm Pitch Screw-less Terminal Blocks from Excel Cell Reduce Connection Times in the Field

Northvale, NJ, March 21, 2020 -- New Yorker Electronics has just released Excel Cell Electronics' new ETBH50 & ETBV50 Series of Screw-less 5mm Pitch 10A Terminal Blocks. Ideal for LED Lighting Electronic Ballasts, the screw-less feature makes them extremely easy to install in the field, saving on installation time.

The ETBH50 is a Horizontal Type block and the ETBV50 is a Vertical Type, both are stackable up to 24 poles. Wire ranges are available from 14AWG to 26AWG and they are available in 2P – 24P poles per block.

Housed in UL 94V-0 grade fire retardant engineering plastic, these terminal blocks are rated at 10Amp, 300VAC with a dielectric strength of 2000VAC Min. for 60 sec.

Test samples are currently available from New Yorker Electronics, a franchise distributor of Excel Cell Electronic (ECE). New Yorker Electronics supplies ECE's full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads and Resettable Fuses.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

