Harris County Public Library Temporary Building Closure

)-- For the health and safety of staff and customers, effective March 17 through April 1, Harris County Public Library will temporarily transition to limited and no-contact, in-person services to the public. Library buildings will not be accessible for public use.
HCPL will continue to offer limited library services:
· Curbside library holds pick up
· Curbside Grab-and-Go program kits
· Attend an HCPL program or story time online through Facebook or YouTube
· Check your account to renew loans or request books
· Download eBooks, comics or graphic novels through OverDrive
· Stream classic films, indie cinema, and award-winning documentaries on Kanopy
· Listen to audiobooks through RBDigital or OverDrive
· Read along and play with picture books on TumbleBooks
· Ask us a question by phone or email
· Get book recommendations
· Register for a library card online
Our hours during this time at all locations (except LSC-Tomball and LSC-CyFair) will be Monday to Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 1 PM to 6 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM.
No late fees will be assessed during this time. Due dates that fall during the closure period will be extended.