Premise Data Uses Its Platform to Collect Real-Time Insights About How COVID-19 is Affecting Americans’ Air Travel Plans

Premise has so far surveyed more than 2800 U.S. residents about plans for air travel in light of COVID-19 pandemic. Results suggest citizens will be reluctant to travel for many months to come.

- 26.7% of survey respondents said they are “extremely concerned” about air travel and another 24.95% said they are “very concerned.”

- 41.25% of those surveyed said their top concern with airline travel is “contracting the COVID-19 virus.”

- Another 21.33% said they are concerned about “airplane safety.”

- 27.65% of respondents agree with the statement “Airlines are doing enough to keep us safe.” Another 21.33% strongly agree with that statement.

- When asked what else airlines to could do to make travel safer:

-- 26.78% said “institute medical and safety checks on passengers.”

-- 23.33% said “restrict routes and destinations.”

-- 19.87% said “increase cleaning standards.”

-- 15.12% said “restrict who can travel on plans.”

- When asked when they believe “travel by airplane will be safe,” 27.83% of respondents said “after three months.” Another 20.5% said “after six months.”

- 76.98% of respondents said they don’t plan on airplane travel in the next month.



When: Data collection is ongoing; the numbers highlighted in this alert are from the first 24 hours the survey was live, March 16-17, 2020. Live updates are available here.



Who: Premise Data the San Francisco-based data and analytics platform that empowers decision makers with real-time, actionable information. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground contributors with industry leading data science and machine learning Premise has been able to deploy tasks to gain insight into real-world issues.



About Premise:

