TAG Bill Pay Wins Family Wealth Report Award for Their Outsourced Bill Pay Solution for Family Offices

Firm recognized in the Property & Household category for critical area of business ethics: the importance of paying bills on time.

New York, NY, March 21, 2020 --



“These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’, and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management and services,” said Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media.



The awards showcase the “best of breed” providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. They are designed to recognize firms, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019.”



“We are honored and so proud to have been voted the winner for this award,” said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “As a first-time nominee, it speaks volumes of the hard work that our firm has delivered over the past 12 months to be recognized,” she said.



TAG Bill Pay was named winner for “Property & Household,” a category that highlights an accounting service that supports a family office team.



With accounting services from bill payment, entity bookkeeping, and cash flow reporting, TAG Bill Pay helps family offices and the private client community by offering an outsourced solution. With established check and balances, the customized services of TAG Bill Pay provide a seamless extended resource to the family office team.



ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was the first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. “The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulation. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe compelling feature,” he said.



About TAG Bill Pay:

Founded in 1996, TAG has been helping families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of financial freedom by handling their personal reporting and bill pay needs. TAG Bill Pay offers a high-touch and high-tech approach to personal bill pay and is custom designed to meet the needs of the high-net-worth.



TAG Bill Pay works with clients across the country and globally. They have office locations in La Jolla and Newport Beach, CA and New York City, New York. www.TAGBillPay.com



About ClearView Financial Media Ltd. (“ClearView”)

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd. ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need-to-know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global though-leadership events program.

Sara Gilman

619-225-9322



www.teamtag.net

sales@teamtag.net



