Pet Wants Olathe Continues to Offer Free Delivery Service in KC Metro

Amid COVID-19 virus concerns, you can still have fresh, natural pet food delivered right to your door.

Olathe, KS, March 21, 2020 --



“We understand that people in our community, and around the world, are doing what they can to stay healthy, but we also know that people still need pet food, treats and other supplies. We will be continuing to offer free delivery services within the KC metro for our customers. While there are other companies that offer delivery services for their pet products, we are small enough to be able to actively monitor the health and wellness of our staff and to ensure that we are keeping packages as germ-free as possible,” Debbie Smith, the owner of Pet Wants Olathe, said.



Pet Wants’ carefully developed pet food is made monthly in small batches at low temps so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. Sourced from only the finest ingredients, Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, making it a great fit for pets with allergies. In addition to fresh, nutritious pet food, Pet Wants also offers treats, SPAW products and other supplies, all of which can be ordered online and delivered to your door.



While there’s currently only one weak case suggesting pets can get COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting that, if you get COVID-19, to quarantine pets as well, in case they can transmit germs to others. “While we are less worried about pets contracting this disease, I think this is a good time to think about keeping your pets healthy year-round. Fresh, high-quality food can make a huge difference in pets’ health and we are excited to able to offer those products here in our community,” Smith said.



Shari Klohr

913-274-9071



www.petwantsolathe.com



