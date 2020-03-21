Press Releases NutriCanine Press Release

NutriCanine Donates 1,000 lbs of Food Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NutriCanine is donating 1,000 lbs of dog food to vulnerable and immunocompromised members of the community, as well as those financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto, Canada, March 21, 2020 --(



The Toronto-based startup aims to help ensure that everyone can continue to access healthy, nutritious food for their pets amid store closures, self-isolation and social distancing. In support of government recommendations and response efforts across Canada, NutriCanine is enforcing heightened safety protocols and is continuing to offer contactless delivery.



"I love my dog Bella more than anything in the world. I can't imagine the reality that some people are facing of having to choose between self-isolating for the safety of themself and others, or being able to go out and get food for their dog," says Jason Knight, founder of NutriCanine. "Pets reduce stress and anxiety, and that's what a lot of us need right now. Finding food to take care of them shouldn't be an added worry. Everyone should have access to essential items like pet food."



To further assist the community, NutriCanine will also be reducing prices by 30% on every order placed within the next 30 days and will continue to offer free, contactless delivery on all orders.



For more information, visit NutriCanine.ca.



About NutriCanine

NutriCanine is a subscription-based dog food delivery service. The first raw dog food company in Canada to provide pre-portioned meals, they offer pet food that's personalized for each and every customer. Each meal is custom made, weighed and pre-portioned for easy feeding, and delivered two weeks-worth at a time. Every raw dog food meal plan is sourced locally from Ontario farms, includes a variety of proteins and is made from 100% quality meat and bones, without the use of fillers or additives. The Toronto-based startup offers free, contactless delivery across the GTA and surrounding areas.



For media inquiries please contact:

Jason Knight

Jason Knight

416-726-1311



nutricanine.ca



