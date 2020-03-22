FemAle Brew FestTM Founder Featured in the Pages of the April, 2020 Issue of O, The Oprah Magazine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FemAle Brew Fest Press Release

Local Fort Lauderdale resident, Frances Antonio-Martineau, founder of the FemAle Brew Fest is featured in the April issue of O, The Oprah Magazine under “The New Girls’ Network – Genius ways women can help each other get ahead.”

The festival, originally scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 at Dania Pointe is now postponed, like many, due to safety concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, but will be rescheduled for a later date, possibly during Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week in September, another event produced by the Brew Mistress (title of the O, The Oprah Magazine feature). The festival promised to be bigger than ever this year, with over 35+ breweries, Meet & Greets with popular female beer influencers from across North America, featured female-led brewing workshops, local bands and DJ Anna de Ferran.



“It’s an honor to be featured along with these other incredible women in this magazine, especially coming off of the heels of being awarded a Diversity & Inclusion Event Grant from the Brewer’s Association,” says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Founder of the FemAle Brew Fest and Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week. “We had great momentum coming into the festival this year, with many out-of-state breweries participating and Greater Fort Lauderdale being highlighted for a festival in a national magazine like O, The Oprah Magazine.”



The new date for the festival will be sent to people who already bought tickets, and those on the mailing list, in addition to being posted on the website as soon as a new date is confirmed. O, The Oprah Magazine issues can be picked up at your favorite bookstore, Publix and other locations where popular magazines are sold.



About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.



About UniteUs Group

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com



