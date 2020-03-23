Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Life and Time of Amanda Thomas" by Billy Dee Burnett

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Life and Time of Amanda Thomas – a biography by Billy Dee Burnett.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(

The story of Amanda Thomas’s life is the harsh reality of what life can be; not for everyone; but for some folks.



The author explains in depth the full life story of Amanda from a young age to the grave. It explains the humane side of her and her lack of academic qualities and her strict but loving father who wouldn’t give up on her education; until he learnt the hard truth that she had no brain for it.



The story of her in England with her two cousins; and facing up to the harsh reality that now she’s away from the protection of her father. Her life there was sometimes humorous, sometimes alarming; with the harsh reality of racism which she had never before experienced.



Her marriage, which turns out to be a bad one; probably helped send her to her grave. But her faith in the almighty held her in good stead; her life was an example to her fellow Christians and many others.



Life and Time of Amanda Thomas is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback:

336 pages

ISBN-13 9781913289966 / 9781913289997

Dimensions 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook B085G5TGPP



Amazon URL http://getbook.at/LTAT



Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Billy Dee Burnett’s inspiration for this book came from the love of his family.

As an ex-civil servant, Billy Dee was always conscious of the people around him; his inquisitiveness led him, from time to time, to delve into the life of others and observe them and their way of living.



Billy Dee asserts that each one of us can learn from others and can put that knowledge to constructive use. We can each inspire others in many different and positive ways.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



