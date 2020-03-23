Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Life and Time of Amanda Thomas" by Billy Dee Burnett

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Life and Time of Amanda Thomas:
The story of Amanda Thomas’s life is the harsh reality of what life can be; not for everyone; but for some folks.
The author explains in depth the full life story of Amanda from a young age to the grave. It explains the humane side of her and her lack of academic qualities and her strict but loving father who wouldn’t give up on her education; until he learnt the hard truth that she had no brain for it.
The story of her in England with her two cousins; and facing up to the harsh reality that now she’s away from the protection of her father. Her life there was sometimes humorous, sometimes alarming; with the harsh reality of racism which she had never before experienced.
Her marriage, which turns out to be a bad one; probably helped send her to her grave. But her faith in the almighty held her in good stead; her life was an example to her fellow Christians and many others.
Life and Time of Amanda Thomas is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback:
336 pages
ISBN-13 9781913289966 / 9781913289997
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook B085G5TGPP
Amazon URL http://getbook.at/LTAT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Billy Dee Burnett’s inspiration for this book came from the love of his family.
As an ex-civil servant, Billy Dee was always conscious of the people around him; his inquisitiveness led him, from time to time, to delve into the life of others and observe them and their way of living.
Billy Dee asserts that each one of us can learn from others and can put that knowledge to constructive use. We can each inspire others in many different and positive ways.
