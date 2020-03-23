PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series)" by Tracie Oliver


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series) – a humourous thriller by Tracie Oliver.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series):
Tara Black has it all. Boss of her own Supply Teachers Agency - that is when her teachers remember work is not just a four-letter word. She’s beautiful, married to Simon, a house by the beach, money.

When Simon shows more passion for his Porsche, Tara heads for hot sex on the quiet, no strings attached. Married Max seems the perfect candidate but he falls for Tara and turns needy.

Then when her best friend Izzy, Business Manager of St Magdalene’s Catholic school, falls hopelessly in love with evil Jonny, doorman of the local nightclub and violent criminal, they all learn the lesson…

There’s no such thing as no strings and you only know who your friends are when they help to hide the body.

Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series) is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 348 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653057
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085VFVMXC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LIM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
This is the debut novel in the Tara Black Series by Tracie Oliver.

After setting up and running one of the leading teacher supply agencies in the North East of England for twenty years she decided it was time to pursue her ambition to write her first novel. Having retired she decided to write seriously after spending years being fascinated by teachers and their personalities.

She lives in a beautiful village by the sea and spends her free time travelling to the Caribbean.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help