Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series)" by Tracie Oliver

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series):
Tara Black has it all. Boss of her own Supply Teachers Agency - that is when her teachers remember work is not just a four-letter word. She’s beautiful, married to Simon, a house by the beach, money.
When Simon shows more passion for his Porsche, Tara heads for hot sex on the quiet, no strings attached. Married Max seems the perfect candidate but he falls for Tara and turns needy.
Then when her best friend Izzy, Business Manager of St Magdalene’s Catholic school, falls hopelessly in love with evil Jonny, doorman of the local nightclub and violent criminal, they all learn the lesson…
There’s no such thing as no strings and you only know who your friends are when they help to hide the body.
Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series) is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 348 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653057
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085VFVMXC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LIM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
This is the debut novel in the Tara Black Series by Tracie Oliver.
After setting up and running one of the leading teacher supply agencies in the North East of England for twenty years she decided it was time to pursue her ambition to write her first novel. Having retired she decided to write seriously after spending years being fascinated by teachers and their personalities.
She lives in a beautiful village by the sea and spends her free time travelling to the Caribbean.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002