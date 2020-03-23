Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series)" by Tracie Oliver

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series) – a humourous thriller by Tracie Oliver.

Tara Black has it all. Boss of her own Supply Teachers Agency - that is when her teachers remember work is not just a four-letter word. She’s beautiful, married to Simon, a house by the beach, money.



When Simon shows more passion for his Porsche, Tara heads for hot sex on the quiet, no strings attached. Married Max seems the perfect candidate but he falls for Tara and turns needy.



Then when her best friend Izzy, Business Manager of St Magdalene’s Catholic school, falls hopelessly in love with evil Jonny, doorman of the local nightclub and violent criminal, they all learn the lesson…



There’s no such thing as no strings and you only know who your friends are when they help to hide the body.



Lessons in Murder (The Tara Black Series) is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback: 348 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653057

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B085VFVMXC

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LIM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

This is the debut novel in the Tara Black Series by Tracie Oliver.



After setting up and running one of the leading teacher supply agencies in the North East of England for twenty years she decided it was time to pursue her ambition to write her first novel. Having retired she decided to write seriously after spending years being fascinated by teachers and their personalities.



She lives in a beautiful village by the sea and spends her free time travelling to the Caribbean.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

