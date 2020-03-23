PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Letters to The Soul" by C.R. Eede


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Letters to The Soul – writings for emotional wellbeing by C.R. Eede.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Letters to The Soul:
This book is a record of C.R. Eede’s personal experiences and discussions in which the reader is invited to meet characters that they too may have encountered in their life’s journey.

It asks - if you could speak to your innermost feelings and emotions, what would you say?

Anger, death, love, pride and an array of other aspects that make up our humanity. Imagine now if one could could speak to each of those.

No-one is completely alone because, in the spiritual, we have an abundance of friends.

Letters to The Soul is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289973
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085J1Y61B
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LTS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help