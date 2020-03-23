Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Letters to The Soul" by C.R. Eede

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Letters to The Soul – writings for emotional wellbeing by C.R. Eede.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(

This book is a record of C.R. Eede’s personal experiences and discussions in which the reader is invited to meet characters that they too may have encountered in their life’s journey.



It asks - if you could speak to your innermost feelings and emotions, what would you say?



Anger, death, love, pride and an array of other aspects that make up our humanity. Imagine now if one could could speak to each of those.



No-one is completely alone because, in the spiritual, we have an abundance of friends.



Letters to The Soul is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 130 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289973

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B085J1Y61B

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LTS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Letters to The Soul:This book is a record of C.R. Eede’s personal experiences and discussions in which the reader is invited to meet characters that they too may have encountered in their life’s journey.It asks - if you could speak to your innermost feelings and emotions, what would you say?Anger, death, love, pride and an array of other aspects that make up our humanity. Imagine now if one could could speak to each of those.No-one is completely alone because, in the spiritual, we have an abundance of friends.Letters to The Soul is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 130 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289973Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B085J1Y61BAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/LTSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing