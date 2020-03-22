Commercient Partners with SOLJIT to Offer Best in Class Cloud Solutions to Salesforce Customers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient announces a new partnership with SOLJIT, a Salesforce Consulting Company, to provide implementation services to Salesforce customers.

Marietta, GA, March 22, 2020



With over 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Soljit Cloud Solutions. They are a leader in their field and we are honored that they use Commercient’s Sync app to best serve their clients,” said Al MacGillivray, Partner Account Manager. “Soljit’s team of experts is committed to delivering results for their clients and has an amazing track record. We are delighted to have them as a Commercient partner and look forward to continued success with Soljit and their clients,” he explained.



SOLJIT has been helping businesses and institutions with their digital transformations since 2009. As a Salesforce partner, they’ve recommended, implemented and customized best-in-class cloud solutions for organizations in search of growth, efficiency, and scalability. They are experts in all Salesforce Clouds, including integrating ERPs into Salesforce using Commercient.



“Working with Commercient to meet customer needs is a natural fit for our organization. We are always keen on selecting the best solutions in the market that deliver on timeliness and robustness of implementation,” said Michel Kassab, President of SOLJIT. “By using Commercient we are able to integrate the most popular ERPs with the best CRM on the market,” he added.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech, Commercient has integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience. Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.



About SOLJIT

