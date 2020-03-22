PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Webtivity Launches New Website for Consolidated Resource Recovery


Bradenton, FL, March 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Proven leaders in yard and wood waste recycling

Created with the Consolidated Resource Recovery’s vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. CCR’s new website focuses on delivering the necessary information their clients might be looking for. It includes videos that show their services in action to paint a picture to potential clients as to their capabilities. Simplicity is prioritized in line with CRR’s goals for users of the website. CRR’s Chris Snow, VP of Corporate Affairs, says, “We highly recommend Webtivity for your webpage creation and hosting needs.”

About Consolidated Resource Recovery
Consolidated Resource Recovery, Inc. (CRR) offers highly experienced, dependable, adaptable, and environmentally sound yard and wood waste recycling services as well as expansive, flexible municipal yard waste intake, processing, and recycling services. For more information, please visit https://www.resourcerecovery.com/.

About Webtivity Marketing & Design:
Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.

Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact
Tim Seward, Business Development Director
Phone: 941-753-7574 x107

Consolidated Resource Recovery - Contact
Christopher Snow, Vice President of Corporate Affairs
Phone: 941-756-0977 x241
Contact Information
Webtivity Marketing & Design
Didier Bizimungu
941-753-7574
Contact
https://www.webtivitydesigns.com

