Webtivity Launches New Website for Consolidated Resource Recovery

Created with the Consolidated Resource Recovery’s vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. CCR’s new website focuses on delivering the necessary information their clients might be looking for.

Consolidated Resource Recovery, Inc. (CRR) offers highly experienced, dependable, adaptable, and environmentally sound yard and wood waste recycling. CRR operates three large-scale yard and wood waste recycling facilities in the Tampa Bay, Florida region. CRR processes and markets hundreds of thousands of tons of organic yard waste per year from its three facilities, and its many municipal and private industry customers.



Created with the Consolidated Resource Recovery’s vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. CCR’s new website focuses on delivering the necessary information their clients might be looking for. It includes videos that show their services in action to paint a picture to potential clients as to their capabilities. Simplicity is prioritized in line with CRR’s goals for users of the website. CRR’s Chris Snow, VP of Corporate Affairs, says, “We highly recommend Webtivity for your webpage creation and hosting needs.”



About Consolidated Resource Recovery

Consolidated Resource Recovery, Inc. (CRR) offers highly experienced, dependable, adaptable, and environmentally sound yard and wood waste recycling services as well as expansive, flexible municipal yard waste intake, processing, and recycling services. For more information, please visit https://www.resourcerecovery.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Consolidated Resource Recovery - Contact

Christopher Snow, Vice President of Corporate Affairs

