Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Believer’s Guide to Bible Chronology: From Man’s Beginning to the End of Acts" by Charles Ozanne

Thame, United Kingdom, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "The Believer’s Guide to Bible Chronology: From Man’s Beginning to the End of Acts":
The Bible is overflowing with numbers and dates, but are they reliable and do they have anything to teach us? Can they be accepted as historically viable in the 21st century, or is it true that many of them are inflated and contradictory? What precisely does the Bible have to say on the subject of Chronology? Can the biblical dates be reconciled with those derived from the Assyrian Eponym Canon? In which year was our Lord born and in which year did He die and rise from the dead? These are just some of the questions addressed in this book. The writer believes he has the answers and would like to share his findings with honest seekers after truth. He invites you to join him in this quest.
"The Believer’s Guide to Bible Chronology: From Man’s Beginning to the End of Acts" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 234 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289942
Dimensions: 21.6 x 1.2 x 28 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B084WZ9Y3R
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BGBC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Charles Ozanne was born in Crowborough, Sussex, in 1936. He read Theology at Oxford where he had to contend with the so-called Higher Criticism of the Bible. Later he did a second degree in Hebrew and Aramaic at the University of Manchester which he followed up with research in the Book of Revelation under the supervision of Professor F.F. Bruce.
Charles has been interested in Bible Chronology from an early age, and now in retirement has had the time to put it all together in the present work. He has also written a commentary on Daniel entitled, "Empires of the End-Time" and a fair number of shorter studies, all published by The Open Bible Trust.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002