Real Estate Marketing Guru Launches a New Website to Assist Home Buyers and Sellers in the Local Reno/Sparks Marketplace

Frank Borghetti, a consumer-certified real estate consultant affiliated with Solid Source Realty in Reno, Nevada has launched a fully integrated custom IDX* consumer-driven web site for Buyers and Sellers of real estate in the Reno/Sparks marketplace.





Internet Data Exchange (IDX) is an umbrella term used to cover policies, standards, and software pertaining to the display of real estate listing information on websites.



How IDX Works for Buyers

IDX is the software used by real estate professionals to add MLS listings to their website.



IDX establishes a data connection between your website and the MLS, imports listings, and displays them on your website. The listings are updated every few hours, so Buyers always have access to the most recent listings and can contact the consultant for information about the available properties in the Reno/Sparks area.



On the other hand, web portals like Zillow and Trulia don’t use IDX. They get their information from other sources, including brokerage syndication. That’s why you’ll find the listings on portal sites are often not as comprehensive or as up-to-date as IDX data.



For example, studies have shown that 36% of the listings on Zillow and Trulia were no longer for sale, and around 20% of active listings in an MLS were missing.



The website features a simple, exclusive and effective Guide to all Reno/Sparks Real Estate Listings that has been streamlined for desktop and mobile uses for a quick and easy search.



The site is updated every 15 minutes by the NNRMLS, so the users get quick access to any new properties coming into the market.



How the site works for Home Sellers

Selling your home is all about knowing the local housing market. Pricing your home correctly is crucial to maximizing the highest selling price possible.



The site also features two (2) easy to download free “Special Reports” for home sellers, titled: “The 90 Things You Can’t Afford to Neglect When Selling Your Home!” and “How to Sell Your Home Yourself, For the Highest Possible Price, And Avoid Paying a Big Commission!"



These home selling guides covered in the reports will explain everything home sellers need to know from understanding the market conditions to closing and moving. The site also allows Home Sellers to see what homes have sold for in their neighborhood.



These powerful reports are available to home sellers at absolutely no cost or obligation.



https://www.livinginreno.com/selling/



About the Borghetti Real Estate Consulting Group

Frank Borghetti is a Real Estate Marketing Guru who specializes in providing marketing and sales solutions to Commission Conscience Consumers, For Sale by Owners and DIY real estate consumers.



With more than 20 years of experience in commercial, industrial and residential real estate, Frank has formulated a deep understanding of real estate marketing and digital technology. Frank’s experience is rooted in real estate sales and marketing where he spent almost three decades as an independent consultant assisting clients in South Carolina, Utah and Nevada while simultaneously learning the real estate trade literally from the ground up.



Over the years, Frank has provided regional real estate brokerage for real estate services, development services and investment market solutions for a variety of clients. Because of Frank’s integrated background in technology and real estate, Frank has gained a vast knowledge and bank of resources that far surpasses most. Frank has over 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition, relocation, licensing, leasing, property management, appraisal, title research, and sales & marketing of real estate.



Frank currently manages and writes articles for www.LivingInReno.com.



For further information please contact:

Frank Borghetti, C.P.R.E.S., REALTOR®, SRES - Affiliated with Solid Source Realty

Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist

Senior Real Estate Specialist

Phone: 775-357-8079

EMail: frank@borghetti.com

NV License No. S.180321

Internet Web Sites:

www.LivingInReno.com

www.RenoPricedRight.com

www.ProbateRealtyNV.com



*IDX (Internet Data Exchange) is how NNRMLS listings end up on a website. Also known as Broker Reciprocity, IDX encompasses the policies, rules, and software that allow listings from the NNRMLS database to be displayed publicly. Anytime you see properties on a website that came from an MLS, it was made possible through IDX.



Contacts:

Marketing Department

http://www.LivingInReno.com

Phone: 775-357-8079

