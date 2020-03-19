Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Five "Supernatural" Stars Including Sheppard, Swallow, Connell Highlight First "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" Online Conference March 31

Roché, Omundson Also Participating in free Live Video Q&A; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos From Each Star During Inaugural Event, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms For Fans Across The Globe

Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2020 --(



As part of the event, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 30-minute panel featuring all five standouts (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit)



Participate in a personal, exclusive one-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid)



Purchase a recorded video from any of the five, specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph either on an 8”x10” photo or custom exclusive 11”x17” lithograph designed specifically for this event (if purchasing a live video chat, the item can be signed during the session)



Pricing begins at $40 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by celebrity, available on the Website.



Additional Virtual Experience dates and celebrity groups will be announced as they are formed.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZDD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



