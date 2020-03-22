Video Production Company Pocket Spots Provides a New Solution for Businesses and Non-Profits to Connect with Their Audiences in a COVID-19 World

Press Releases Pocket Spots Press Release

Clients capture footage on their smartphones and by streamlining production, Pocket Spots can deliver a finished ad as fast as same day, and for one tenth of the cost.

About Pocket Spots: Pocket Spots is committed to helping non-profits and businesses advertise by removing the barriers of traditional commercial production. Pocket Spots was founded by Billy Surf Martin, Voice Actor and filmmaker for Emmy, Addy, Telly and Gracie award winning projects. Richmond, VA, March 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Martin Pictures today announced the launch of Pocket Spots, a new remote production company that edits footage shot on customers’ smartphones to create quality commercials for social media. National TV commercials, movies, and TV shows have all been shot using iPhones. High end equipment is no longer the only way to get high end results. Pocket Spots is offering a way for companies to continue using the power of video to advertise as traditional production studios and ad agencies are temporarily closing.“Businesses are taking a huge hit. We wanted to provide a low cost, effective way for them to continue reaching their customers and telling their stories,” says Billy Surf Martin, CEO at Pocket Spots.Features and benefits of Pocket Spots include:-Low cost, high quality, full service production-Same day turnaround-Over 40 English and Spanish speaking voice actors available-Full support and coaching on what footage to capturePricing is $499 for up to 20 seconds, with a 48 hour unlimited revision window, and no hidden costs. Includes complete production: writing, editing, text, music, and voiceoverFor more information visit PocketSpots.com.About Pocket Spots: Pocket Spots is committed to helping non-profits and businesses advertise by removing the barriers of traditional commercial production. Pocket Spots was founded by Billy Surf Martin, Voice Actor and filmmaker for Emmy, Addy, Telly and Gracie award winning projects. Contact Information Pocket Spots

