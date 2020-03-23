Monica Garrett of Margaux Agency Takes 2020 by Storm with Two Award Nominations and a Top Agency Listing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Margaux Agency Press Release

Founder and CEO of Long Beach digital marketing agency, Margaux Agency, is quickly on the rise with two award nominations and top agency listing.

Los Angeles, CA, March 23, 2020



Ad World Masters listed Margaux Agency in the 2019 Top Ad Agency in the Agency of the Year Awards. Ad World Masters carefully reviews agencies across the nation, choosing the cream of the crop in the advertising landscape.



In the first quarter of 2020, Margaux Agency has already partnered with named brands such as lululemon, ÉLEVÉ Health, Nike, Nekter, Tocaya Organica, Sephora, & Gorjana, and managed an event activation at the 2020 NFL Combine held in Indianapolis, IN. Growing at a rapid rate with exciting projects in the pipeline, including experiential events, informative workshops, and awesome brand partnerships - follow the excitement on ​Instagram or check out the ​website​ to stay in the loop.



About Monica Garrett:



Monica Garrett founded the Margaux Agency in 2015 with a focus on specializing in elevating brand stories through sleek creative design and tech-savvy social media marketing strategies. A strong passion for her work, an eye for detail, and a deep understanding of marketing are the secrets to the success of her agency.



With Monica at the wheel, the Margaux Agency has become a top social media marketing agency in Southern California. Implementing streamlined, and simplified solutions that also showcase the uniqueness of each brand she works with, she uncovers and captures the distinctive quality that sets her clients apart from others.



Catch Monica discussing her expertise in design and digital marketing and a deep understanding of marketing in a recent interview on the ​Jane McKay’s Smart Women in Business Podcast.



About Margaux Agency:



Rachel Nelson

562-584-4844



margauxagency.com



