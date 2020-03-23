Art and Social Distancing, Get Both with Cool Color Weekly

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cool Color Photos Press Release

What's the impact of the coronavirus and social distancing on art lovers? How do you get your art viewing fix when you can’t leave the house, and the all the local art places are closed and all the art exhibits are canceled?

Los Angeles, CA, March 23, 2020 --(



Through his Cool Color Art Weekly publication, he sends one of his fabulous colorful photographic images directly to his subscribers’ email inbox every week. For an entire year. To uplift the heart. To feed your soul. Art to replenish you, revitalize you and refocus you in a positive way. He provides what he calls art for the heart, sustenance for the soul.



Art is not just beauty. It can also be an emotional expression, a spiritual stimulation. And Andrew creates his art images and then uses them to help people improve their lives, to momentarily set aside the perils and pitfalls of daily life, to suspend fear and worry and stress. To connect you to the spiritual universe. To help you enjoy life.



Art is universal, undying and unique and has existed since the dawn of time. Art is a human expression and can take many forms. Andrew’s art stimulates you through the use of bright beautiful colors. As an artist, he “takes objects in his environment and turns them into bright colorful photographic images that evoke positive emotions, bright colors that evoke beauty and uplift the spirit. Many of his images look more like paintings than photographs.”



Why would people want an art image sent to their inbox every week? Because it’s easy, it’s fast and you don’t have to go anywhere or do anything except open your email. And it provides automatic social distancing.



Many businesses are now closed. Many events have been canceled. So, how are we going to amuse ourselves? How are we going to get a much needed lift of happiness and beauty? How are we going to view art?



With art images emailed to your inbox every week, you don't have to go out, don’t have to leave your home. And you don’t have to buy art to enjoy it (you can, of course, but you don't have to). And you don't have to go to an art exhibit, or an art gallery, or an art fair, or a museum to look at art (you could, of course, it’s a different experience but with the current pandemic, closures, or traffic or time or expense, it’s often a lot of work or planning. Or not allowed due to social distancing or Stay At Home orders). As an alternative to exposing yourself to germs and viruses from other people or surfaces, you can have beautiful colorful art images delivered right to your inbox, for your own private viewing. You can enjoy art on your schedule, on whatever device you choose, wherever and whenever you want to view it. It’s an instant art activity. An instant rejuvenation of the self. And it meets the requirements of social distancing.



323-376-5758



https://www.coolcolorphotos.com



