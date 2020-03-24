PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Superior Grocers

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Superior Grocers: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Superior Grocers Hourly Employees Will Receive a $2.00/Hr. Wage Increase


Santa Fe Springs, CA, March 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers stores are working diligently to replenish their shelves during these extreme demands. Effective March 23, 2020, Superior Grocers will be increasing Store Hourly Employees temporarily by $2.00 per hour for the next four weeks. Superior Grocers recognizes the efforts during this unprecedented time and is proud to reward their employees for their tireless dedication to keeping our stores running and servicing our customers.

“We know our Employees are what makes us Superior and we are happy to be able to do this because of what they have been able to accomplish. We are extremely fortunate to have you as part of our team and feel this increase is well deserved. We thank you again for your contribution and dedication to Superior Grocers,” said Superior Grocers President, Richard Wardwell.

Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-7:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A-8:00A for Seniors 65+ and the Disabled.

@SuperiorGrocers

Visit their website:
Superiorgrocers.com
Contact Information
Superior Grocers
Brenda Sarti
562-345-8806
Contact
superiorgrocers.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Superior Grocers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help