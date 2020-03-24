Superior Grocers Hourly Employees Will Receive a $2.00/Hr. Wage Increase





“We know our Employees are what makes us Superior and we are happy to be able to do this because of what they have been able to accomplish. We are extremely fortunate to have you as part of our team and feel this increase is well deserved. We thank you again for your contribution and dedication to Superior Grocers,” said Superior Grocers President, Richard Wardwell.



Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-7:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A-8:00A for Seniors 65+ and the Disabled.



@SuperiorGrocers



Visit their website:

