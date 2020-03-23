Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DetailXPerts Press Release

Receive press releases from DetailXPerts: By Email RSS Feeds: DetailXPerts Invites You to Its World Water Day Webinar

Find Out How a Steam Detailing Green Business Can Benefit Both You and the Earth

Chattanooga, TN, March 23, 2020 --(



Brief History of World Water Day

World Water Day has its origins in 1992. That year the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Consequently, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 1993, which declared March 22 World Water Day. Since then the world commemorates this day every year with awareness campaigns and events.



International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028

The period between March 22, 2018 and March 22, 2028 is declared International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development. Its objectives focus on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources. For example, the 2017 edition of the UN’s World Water Development Report claims that 80% of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. This is a horrific amount of water. The Water Action Decade aims to promote initiatives, ideas, and projects that work towards lessening these figures among other goals.



DetailXPerts and Water

From the very conception of DetailXPerts’ operating and business development model, they have put water conservation into the core of their focus. The company’s proprietary steam technology enables them to save tremendous amounts of this resource. In fact, it can take their detail technician only a pint of water to clean the entire exterior of an average-sized automobile. Consequently, the more vehicles they serve, the more water they save. As DetailXPerts puts it, they change the world one vehicle at a time.



An Eco Business to Have on Your Own

The company realizes that serving customers alone will not be enough to bring the change it envisions. The world needs more ambassadors of its environmental issues. Nature cries for help. To foster engagement and real action, they also promote conscious steps towards living a greener life. One of them is starting an eco business of your own. DetailXPerts, among other eco-friendly companies, offers franchise opportunities for those who are ready to act. The benefits for owners, clients, and the environment are numerous. Hence, they change the world one vehicle and one franchise at a time. Take a look at what Joe Gonzalez, one of DetailXPerts’ franchisees, shares about choosing this eco business in a severely affected by drought territory like California: https://youtu.be/KyT8-707KcA.



DetailXPerts’ World Water Day Webinar

Driven by a mission to make a change, DetailXPerts is inviting you to their World Water Day Webinar. The topic is How a Steam Detailing Green Business Can Benefit Both You and the Earth. Their aim is to reveal the huge opportunity for business-minded individuals to start a business that offers high-demanded services in a profitable way that saves water, protects Mother Nature, and promotes environmental consciousness. The webinar will take place on Monday, March 23, the day right after World Water Day. Exact timing and details will be revealed only to people who sign up for the webinar here: https://www.detailxpertsfranchise.com/world-water-day-webinar/



Will you be one of them? Chattanooga, TN, March 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The world observes World Water Day on March 22 every year. This is the date which the United Nations appointed as the day people should all pay due respect to the natural resource life is unthinkable without. Awareness goes especially towards freshwater. It is what sustains life in its multitude of forms and deserves special care and action. The day calls for conscious use of water and deeds towards its preservation and tackling the world water crisis. DetailXPerts joins in by hosting a very special World Water Day webinar, How a Steam Detailing Green Business Can Benefit Both You and the Earth.Brief History of World Water DayWorld Water Day has its origins in 1992. That year the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Consequently, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 1993, which declared March 22 World Water Day. Since then the world commemorates this day every year with awareness campaigns and events.International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028The period between March 22, 2018 and March 22, 2028 is declared International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development. Its objectives focus on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources. For example, the 2017 edition of the UN’s World Water Development Report claims that 80% of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. This is a horrific amount of water. The Water Action Decade aims to promote initiatives, ideas, and projects that work towards lessening these figures among other goals.DetailXPerts and WaterFrom the very conception of DetailXPerts’ operating and business development model, they have put water conservation into the core of their focus. The company’s proprietary steam technology enables them to save tremendous amounts of this resource. In fact, it can take their detail technician only a pint of water to clean the entire exterior of an average-sized automobile. Consequently, the more vehicles they serve, the more water they save. As DetailXPerts puts it, they change the world one vehicle at a time.An Eco Business to Have on Your OwnThe company realizes that serving customers alone will not be enough to bring the change it envisions. The world needs more ambassadors of its environmental issues. Nature cries for help. To foster engagement and real action, they also promote conscious steps towards living a greener life. One of them is starting an eco business of your own. DetailXPerts, among other eco-friendly companies, offers franchise opportunities for those who are ready to act. The benefits for owners, clients, and the environment are numerous. Hence, they change the world one vehicle and one franchise at a time. Take a look at what Joe Gonzalez, one of DetailXPerts’ franchisees, shares about choosing this eco business in a severely affected by drought territory like California: https://youtu.be/KyT8-707KcA.DetailXPerts’ World Water Day WebinarDriven by a mission to make a change, DetailXPerts is inviting you to their World Water Day Webinar. The topic is How a Steam Detailing Green Business Can Benefit Both You and the Earth. Their aim is to reveal the huge opportunity for business-minded individuals to start a business that offers high-demanded services in a profitable way that saves water, protects Mother Nature, and promotes environmental consciousness. The webinar will take place on Monday, March 23, the day right after World Water Day. Exact timing and details will be revealed only to people who sign up for the webinar here: https://www.detailxpertsfranchise.com/world-water-day-webinar/Will you be one of them? Contact Information DetailXPerts

Angela Williams

877-317-9737



https://www.detailxpertsfranchise.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DetailXPerts Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend