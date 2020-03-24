CloudLIMS Offers Free LIMS Globally to SARS-CoV-2 & COVID-19 Research & Testing Laboratories

Press Releases CloudLIMS Press Release

CloudLIMS offers free LIMSglobally to any research facility or diagnostics laboratory doing SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 (coronavirus) research or testing.

Wilmington, DE, March 24, 2020 --(



Any research facility doing COVID-19 research or diagnostics lab can use the Enterprise edition of CloudLIMS free of charge for a year. The Enterprise edition is the company’s flagship product that includes sample management, test management, inventory control, kits collection, as well as package and shipment modules. The offer also covers all their complimentary services which include premier technical support, product configuration, hosting, instrument integration, automatic backups, and secure data access. CloudLIMS will do everything to get any research or testing lab running as quickly as possible.



"CloudLIMS recognizes the urgency in combating the coronavirus pandemic and the need for our testing and research facilities to focus on the problem at hand," said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer at CloudLIMS. "CloudLIMS would like to do our part in this fight against COVID-19 by doing a fast and easy setup for anyone that needs it," he continued.



To sign up for CloudLIMS Enterprise, write to support@cloudlims.com, indicate your affiliation with COVID-19 and that would like to make use of the offer.



About CloudLIMS

About CloudLIMS

Established in 2013, CloudLIMS is an energetic team of professionals producing cutting edge laboratory software solutions, such as sample management software and LIMS. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com

Ankita Acharya

+1-302-789-0447



http://www.cloudlims.com/



