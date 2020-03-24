Deep Devotion: J.S. Bach on Bass Guitar Released on the Net Dot Music Label

Press Releases Net Dot Music Press Release

Deep Devotion, by bass guitarist Gino Foti, features twenty arrangements of J. S. Bach compositions, covering sacred & secular, vocal & instrumental works from the master's oeuvre.

Deep Devotion features twenty arrangements of Johann Sebastian Bach compositions, for one to four bass guitars, covering both sacred and secular, vocal and instrumental works from the master's oeuvre. All tracks were performed on a standard - four strings, twenty-four frets, long scale - electric bass.



Although this is his first Classical album, he has used the genre's elements and forms, especially from the Baroque era, in many of his previous thirteen solo releases - principally in the world fusion & jazz fusion categories - as well as with his instrumental progressive rock band, Electrum.



Audio clips of all tracks, including three free full-length mp3s, composition and arrangement notes are available at GinoFoti.com or JSBachBass.com



About Net Dot Music:



Contact Information Net Dot Music
Luke McCain
978-944-4609
http://NetDotMusic.com

Luke McCain

978-944-4609



http://NetDotMusic.com



