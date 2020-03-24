TCS Recognised as the Number 1 Top Employer in UK

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

The certification recognises TCS’ employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up local talent in the UK through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs. A variety of initiatives such as Rising Stars, Emerging Leaders and the Leadership Exchange, facilitate personal and professional development at every level in the organisation. These investments, initiatives and TCS’ progressive workplace policies have led to a best in class attrition rate of 12.2%, over the last 12 months.



By partnering with some of UK’s largest corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives, TCS grew organically by over 20% in FY2019, making it one of the top three providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the UK. In parallel, it has become one of the largest recruiters of IT talent in the country. TCS’ UK workforce is a young and diverse one, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28% of the workforce, much higher than the 17% average in the IT sector. TCS UK was named as the Best Company for Diversity and Inclusion at the 2018 Women in Technology and Data awards.



Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be named the number 1 Top Employer in the UK for the third year in a row. At TCS, we recognise that our business success and continued ability to deliver the highest quality service to our customers comes from our ability to attract, retain and motivate the best talent. As one of the largest digital employers in the UK, we continue to nurture and invest in the development of our people by equipping them with the very latest, skills and expertise in the industry.”



David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said: “We are passionate about recognising and encouraging businesses that are working hard to establish and promote healthy work practices for their employees. Investing in, and enriching individuals working lives in an impactful way. To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation must prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. Tata Consultancy Services is an excellent example of dedication to people practices as they remain devoted to empowering their most valuable asset – their people.”



About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organisations in 119 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of nearly 7,000,000 employees globally.



Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_UKI.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



