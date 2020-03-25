Combining Century Old Mantras with Western Music with Kamini Music

What do you get when you combine century old mantras and ragas with western lush, rich background tracks ? You get a song like “Om Namo Bhagavate.” For Kirtan leader Kamini Natarajan it has been nothing short of a dream come true to create this fusion of modern with traditional and of Eastern sounds with Western music.

For Kirtan leader Kamini Natarajan it has been nothing short of a dream come true to create this fusion of modern with traditional and of Eastern sounds with Western music. Bringing ancient ragas, a spice rack, a couple decades old Harmonium (a musical instrument like organ), along with a determination and quest to connect her traditional Indian raga music with modern beats and riffs, Kamini Natarajan has been passionately creating her own Kirtan songs based on Indian ragas and singing them for western yoga lovers and enthusiasts.



With this single, “Om Namo Bhagavate” she takes it a step further by collaborating with two Kirtan musicians of the West, Grammy nominated Jai Uttal and Music producer Ben Leinbach. Adding to the world music vibe of this song is percussionist Manohar Gurung.



This single released on all digital channels such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora etc on Friday, March 20th. This single will also be part of the full length album called” Chants for Meditation Vol 2” which is coming soon. Kirtan and yoga lovers can pre-order the and album by visiting https://kaminimusic.com/preorder. They can also listen to this single on spotify here: https://bit.ly/spotifykamini



This particular mantra is known as the mantra of liberation and is used in Hinduism for Lord Vishu- the preserver or Lord Krishna. This twelve syllable mantra is often recited as a part of bhakti-yoga.



This mantra has been sung and recorded by many leading Kirtan artists around the world. What makes this version different is the fact that Kamini brings an authentic traditional raga element to it. Jai Uttals deep spiritual voice adds to the energy of this chant. His long “Om” fills the track with an emotional cry to reach the divine. Kamini’s raga immersed voice adds further depth to this track.



