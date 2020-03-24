Anonymous Voices Given a Face Lift in the Wakeup of Corona to Help Governments and Regulators Receive the Crisis Communications Cognitively

Press Releases NixWhistle Inc. Press Release

Global volunteers from top innovators Oracle to Apple, research firms like NASA, top data scientist startups to large corporates from Silicon Valley came together to help the global citizens interact with governments and regulators more openly with the collaboration from World’s 1st Employee Communication Rewards Management platform NixWhistle Inc.

CoronaSpeak got 2,500 cases about infection, possible infection and also information about in less than 10 days of launch. Team CoronaSpeak and it’s volunteers are working with regional coordinators of WHO to pass this info in a secure fashion if we get to receive a tip about possible infection.



CoronaSpeak team of engineers are establishing deep data relationship with all Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram to build analytics and Corona intelligence for the governments to predict the resources to be deployed.



Beyond case management the news section and analytics products of CoronaSpeak is found to be very helpful by global citizens as it acts as a data portal for the public to keep themselves updated about the developments of COVID-19.



The engineers are lead by Venkatachalam Rangasamy, Vinothkumar Gunasekaran and other strategic support is being provided by Marylou Garcia and Shanmugavel Sankaran. DeepTech engineers from IIIT Hyderabad are also contributing to the analytics product to assess from Google News and other sources to assess the exact number of infections and deaths.



Walnut, CA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Founders of NixWhistle Inc., a Silicon Valley based Employee Communication Rewards Management Platform, took no time to circle back to the world with their intuitive solution to help the citizens share their anonymous inputs to governments and regulators, follow-up later for tracking. The open, social initiative is powered by 45+ volunteer data engineers, developers, product managers & Innovation Management volunteer teams across globe.

