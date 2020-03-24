Zolo's COVID-19 Outbreak Response: Open Letter to Our Customers, Clients and Colleagues

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zolo Press Release

It is a trying and stressful time for all people in Canada. Things change daily and sometimes hourly. Governments on all levels, federal, provincial, and municipal, continue to find solutions and opportunities to help us all. Given their role as a tech-disruptor, Zolo was well positioned to transition to a business model that limited in-person contact and supported work-at-home strategies.

416-895-5407 Toronto, Canada, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- To valued customers, real estate consumers, mortgage clients and colleagues:This is a trying and stressful time for all in Canada. Things change daily and sometimes hourly. Governments on all levels, federal, provincial, and municipal, continue to find solutions and opportunities to help all Canadians.As a leading real estate online marketplace, the aim of Zolo is to offer stability and comfort so that everyone's real estate needs are met in a safe and responsible manner.Go online at Zolo.ca or through the mobile app, for up-to-the-minute listings, accurate home estimates, and timely, valuable real estate news - including tips and advice to help through this important moment in time.Rest assured, while Zolo remains open for business, Zolo agents and brokers are taking all necessary precautions, as recommended by the various health agencies and government, to ensure overall safety.As per instructions, all Zolo agents and partners are currently limiting contact with the general public.Given Zolo's role as a tech-disruptor, the company is well positioned to transition to a business model that limits in-person contact and supported work-at-home strategies. Zolo will continue to implement health authority suggestions around social distancing and self-isolation. This includes using alternative to in-person forms of communication, such as phone calls, text-messaging, video-conferencing and emails.Going forward, Zolo agents are committed to the following actions:**Postponing all public, in-person open houses;**All in-person, scheduled, private property viewings will be conducted with social distancing recommendations in mind;**Zolo strongly urges all agents and clients to use plastic gloves and facemasks (where available) and to implement frequent hand-washing routines, along with liberal use of disinfectant;**Zolo is encouraging more extensive use of video walkthroughs and virtual open house tours, as well as the use of floor plan documents.While the Zolo business model did not rely heavily on brick-and-mortar offices, the company is electing to reduce office hours (or close offices indefinitely).Zolo also urges any agent, partner or colleague who feels unwell, or with compromised health, to self-isolate and limit or completely restrict interaction with the public.The company's strength as a tech-savvy national independent brokerage will help Zolo agents to continue to be a part of each community without compromising the very necessary steps that are required to #FlattenTheCurve.Nothing is more important right now than the health and safety of Zolo clients, agents, colleagues and fellow citizens across Canada.Check the Zolo news blog frequently for updates on how this situation is impacting the real estate market, and the company will continue to be here to answer questions and serve everyone's real estate needs.The entire Zolo teamRomana King, Director of Content, on behalf of the entire Canadian Zolo teamAbout ZoloZolo is one of Canada's most popular online national real estate marketplaces. Each month, more than 9 million buyers and sellers start their real estate search using Zolo. As a tech-disruptor national brokerage, Zolo provides users the data and resources needed to make better-informed property decisions.www.zolo.caRomana King is an award-winning personal finance writer and real estate expert. She writes for big banks, insurance providers, newspapers along with businesses. She is an expert that is sought after by media to comment and give insight on personal finance and real estate issues.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Romana King,Director of Content at Zolo and award-winning personal finance writerromana.king@zolo.ca416-895-5407 Contact Information Zolo

Romana King

416-895-5407



www.zolo.ca



