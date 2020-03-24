ROCK Postpones 14th Annual Barn Dance to June 13

Press Releases ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids) Press Release

In lieu of a live event on April 4, ROCK will instead livestream a special message via social media that evening. Full details will be announced on ROCK’s website (rockride.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/rockrideoncenter) shortly.



“ROCK is grateful for all the love and support our donors, sponsors, families, and ROCKateers have given us for over twenty-one years,” said ROCK CEO and Founder, Nancy Krenek. “As we re-imagine and plan our beloved Barn Dance over the upcoming days, we thank you for your understanding and continued support. It is in times like these we seek courage and support from the community to help us navigate the road ahead.”



ROCK is a nonprofit organization providing equine-assisted activities and therapies (EAAT) for children, adults and veterans with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. All proceeds from the event will support their mission of “Healing thru Horses” by improving independence and life skills in partnership with the horse to serve children and adults with special needs, the ROCK On Veterans program, which serves veterans and their families, and providing feed and care for ROCK’s herd of equine partners.



About ROCK

ROCK provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to children, adults, and veterans with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. A PATH Intl. Premiere Accredited Facility, ROCK’s vision is to be the trusted leader in equine-assisted activities through service, research and education. Their programs include therapeutic riding, ROCK On Veterans, and equine-assisted learning programs for schools and individuals and physical therapy and speech therapy incorporating equine movement. In 2011, ROCK was contracted by Texas A&M University (TAMU) to provide staff and equine-assisted services for the Grimshaw Equine Therapeutic Program known as “Courtney Cares” (courtneycares.org). ROCK staff also teaches a college course at TAMU, Intro to EAAT. For more information about tickets and how to support ROCK, visit www.ROCKride.org.



Tina Clary

512-930-7625



https://rockride.org



