Press Releases BCE Media Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from BCE Media Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: BlackCulturalFilm.com Curates African American Film Offering

BCE Media Inc. Launches Black Cultural Film Ecommerce Website

Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2020 --(



The new website will offer viewers an amazing array of films; from classics to comedies, action to indies and dramas, rom-coms, documentaries, and something for the kids.



"This addition to our portfolio is very much aligned with our offerings to the African American community," said Pamela Ashe-Thomas, CEO, and co-founder of BCE Media Inc. "Also, with the impact of the Corona Virus cancelling most events we decided it was a good time to roll out our new site Black Cultural Film. Since most people will be home anyway why not get a Black Cultural Film, sit back and enjoy."



Each week site editors will hand-pick films depicting life across the glorious spectrum of the African diaspora.



"We definitely have a selection to fit many tastes," said BCE Media Inc. co-founder David Ashe. "We will be continuously updating our titles so that everyone can find something that will bring delight, shock, surprise, bring on the tears or belly laughs. We just want people to relax, grab some popcorn, pull up a chair and be entertained!”



About BCE Media



BCE Media Inc., founded in 2016, is an online marketing, communications and production media company whose flagship property is BlackCulturalEvents.com, an online events calendar that offers a gateway to the rich cultural life of Black Southern California.



For more information on Black Cultural Film, visit BlackCulturalFilm.com or BCE Media Inc.. Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, BCE Media Inc., parent company of online events calendar BlackCulturalEvents.com and led by CEO Pamela Ashe-Thomas, announced the expansion of its digital media portfolio through the launch of Black Cultural Film (http://blackculturalfilm.com/), an online ecommerce film website. BCE Media Inc. now operates online properties Black Cultural Events (http://blackculturalevents.com/), the fashion outlet African Fabric Co. (https://africanfabricco.com) as well as Black Vendors List (http://blackvendorslist.com/), as well as the newly launched film website.The new website will offer viewers an amazing array of films; from classics to comedies, action to indies and dramas, rom-coms, documentaries, and something for the kids."This addition to our portfolio is very much aligned with our offerings to the African American community," said Pamela Ashe-Thomas, CEO, and co-founder of BCE Media Inc. "Also, with the impact of the Corona Virus cancelling most events we decided it was a good time to roll out our new site Black Cultural Film. Since most people will be home anyway why not get a Black Cultural Film, sit back and enjoy."Each week site editors will hand-pick films depicting life across the glorious spectrum of the African diaspora."We definitely have a selection to fit many tastes," said BCE Media Inc. co-founder David Ashe. "We will be continuously updating our titles so that everyone can find something that will bring delight, shock, surprise, bring on the tears or belly laughs. We just want people to relax, grab some popcorn, pull up a chair and be entertained!”About BCE MediaBCE Media Inc., founded in 2016, is an online marketing, communications and production media company whose flagship property is BlackCulturalEvents.com, an online events calendar that offers a gateway to the rich cultural life of Black Southern California.For more information on Black Cultural Film, visit BlackCulturalFilm.com or BCE Media Inc.. Contact Information BCE Media Inc.

David Ashe

424-625-8523



bcemediainc.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BCE Media Inc.