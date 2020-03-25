Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: ON Semiconductor Enhanced NCV7683 Current Regulator Featured in Transportation by Future Electronics

Future Electronics is featuring ON Semiconductor’s enhanced NCV7683 current regulator in the latest edition of the Transportation newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 25, 2020 --(



The ON Semiconductor NCV7683 is designed for use in the regulation and control of LED based Rear Combination Lamps and blinking functions for automotive applications. It is equipped with eight linear programmable constant current sources. System design with the NCV7683 allows for two programmed levels for stop (100% Duty Cycle) and tail illumination (programmable Duty Cycle), or an optional external PWM control can be implemented.



In addition, LED brightness levels are easily programmed with two external resistors. The use of an optional external ballast FET allows for power distribution on designs requiring high currents. Set back power limit reduces the drive current during overvoltage conditions. This is most useful for low power applications when no external FET is used.



Features of the NCV7683 include, but are not limited to, constant current outputs, resistors, overvoltage limitation, improved LEC performance, display sequencing.



Stay on top of all the newest trends in transportation technology thanks to our Transportation newsletters. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new technology.



Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ON Semiconductor's NCV7683 current regulator in this month's edition of the Transportation newsletter.The ON Semiconductor NCV7683 is designed for use in the regulation and control of LED based Rear Combination Lamps and blinking functions for automotive applications. It is equipped with eight linear programmable constant current sources. System design with the NCV7683 allows for two programmed levels for stop (100% Duty Cycle) and tail illumination (programmable Duty Cycle), or an optional external PWM control can be implemented.In addition, LED brightness levels are easily programmed with two external resistors. The use of an optional external ballast FET allows for power distribution on designs requiring high currents. Set back power limit reduces the drive current during overvoltage conditions. This is most useful for low power applications when no external FET is used.Features of the NCV7683 include, but are not limited to, constant current outputs, resistors, overvoltage limitation, improved LEC performance, display sequencing.Stay on top of all the newest trends in transportation technology thanks to our Transportation newsletters. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new technology.Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics