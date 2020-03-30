Ace Infoway Puts Customers First and Unveils a User-Friendly Redesigned Website

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ace Infoway Press Release

The launch of Ace Infoway's redesigned website is the representation of Ace's new look, commitment, teamwork and strong desire to grow as a company together. With 20 years of experience, Ace is the preferred "Go-To" technology partner confident and obsessed for customer's success, The company offers Web & Mobile Application Development, Product Engineering, Machine Learning and MarTech Adaptation to small and large enterprises, digital agencies and startups.

Los Angeles, CA, March 30, 2020 --(



Ace Infoway, one of the best Web and Mobile Application Development Company, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. Developed in 46 working days only, the site now features a cleaner and more user-friendly design. The redesign includes thoughtful aesthetic enrichments to provide a more engaging user experience and enhanced navigation that is a great help for the visitors to access information.



“The launch of company's redesigned website is the representation of Ace's new look, commitment, teamwork and strong desire to grow as a company together. The company treat clients like Partners, relentlessly working towards a common goal of achieving success and delivering seamless excellence. Company have made sure to reflect the same on website,” noted Vipul Shah, Sr. VP - Operations & Client Engagement at Ace Infoway. “The company want website to mirror their 2020 speed mantra to Focus, Accelerate and Push Limits to Take more Leaps.”



The website features a host of new technologies incorporated to give a seamless user experience. Built with the latest HTML5, compact with Semantic Tags, Modularize HTML and CSS3, the website UI is user-friendly and behaves like a progressive web application.



Along with this, a new image format, WebP is used to build the site that provides superior lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. There is considerable use of SVG images (Scalable Vector Graphics) and Lazysizes, making it a more SEO friendly website.



Curious to know what they can do for you? Check out the Services section - they have made a notable difference to their client’s business and it will be easy to replicate it for you.



Know about their client engagement and see the real-world examples and Case Studies of completed projects that outline the value created.



Up-to-date industry-relevant curated Blogs section by the industry experts, researchers and writers share their views that guide the customer through the trends and decision making.



- About Ace Infoway



As a 20-year old organization, Ace Infoway is a passionate "go-to" Technology Partner for web/software agencies and web-enabled businesses in various industry verticals, across the globe. With their vision to help clients achieve their tech vision and exceed their expectations, Ace Infoway ensures its new website is the platform to share the success stories of their clients above all else.



Kane Jason

323-455-4591



https://www.aceinfoway.com



