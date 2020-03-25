Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Sardina Systems is Expanding Its Free Deployment of FishOS OpenStack Offering to All European Countries on Coronavirus Lockdown

In critical moments like these when all the work resumes to remote working, Sardina Systems offers for free deployments of FishOS cloud to all European lockdown countries until the end of September.

London, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020 --(



In the light of the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 crisis, Sardina Systems is providing free deployment services and free FishOS OpenStack software license for 6 months to all businesses, research facilities, government organizations, media companies in Europe, with priority given to Spain, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Greece, and the UK.



"Europe is our home, and in these critical times of need, we are here to do our best we can to help. Together with the Executive team of Sardina, we have decided to urgently open our arms to all the European countries now under lockdown and offer free OpenStack cloud deployment to any business for 6 months," said Mihaela Constantinescu, CMO, Sardina Systems.



Italy, France, and Spain are among the European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, and all citizens are required to stay indoors for an indefinite period in an effort to slow the virus spread. During this time of uncertainty, enterprises need to slow down, spend less, trim expenses, focus on current customers, and be prepared for rapid adjustments. At the same time, research facilities and government organizations need flexible, optimized IT infrastructure.



The six months FishOS license offers services to deploy flexible, scalable and hyper-efficient clouds powered by Sardina FishOS OpenStack. Such deployments can be carried out rapidly - in as little time as an afternoon following hardware availability - so as to minimize further business disruption.



Sardina FishOS provides an OpenStack and Kubernetes platform to enable rapid deployment, efficient, reliable and scalable operations, and market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade. FishOS powers large scale clouds at sites with broad use cases, including enterprise, research, major finance, and banking sites and commercial hosting sites.



Enterprises, research facilities and government organizations needing hosted private clouds can also take advantage of solutions jointly provided by Sardina and Sardina’s hosting partners. Customers may also opt for fully managed private cloud powered by Sardina FishOS.



Contact for more information

Please contact us at info@sardinasystems.com for more information about the free cloud deployment available now.



About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.



Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK. London, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today Sardina Systems is widening on its offer announced a week ago offering free OpenStack private cloud deployment to Italy to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Sardina Systems is expanding this offer for free deployments of FishOS cloud to all European lockdown countries until the end of September.In the light of the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 crisis, Sardina Systems is providing free deployment services and free FishOS OpenStack software license for 6 months to all businesses, research facilities, government organizations, media companies in Europe, with priority given to Spain, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Greece, and the UK."Europe is our home, and in these critical times of need, we are here to do our best we can to help. Together with the Executive team of Sardina, we have decided to urgently open our arms to all the European countries now under lockdown and offer free OpenStack cloud deployment to any business for 6 months," said Mihaela Constantinescu, CMO, Sardina Systems.Italy, France, and Spain are among the European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, and all citizens are required to stay indoors for an indefinite period in an effort to slow the virus spread. During this time of uncertainty, enterprises need to slow down, spend less, trim expenses, focus on current customers, and be prepared for rapid adjustments. At the same time, research facilities and government organizations need flexible, optimized IT infrastructure.The six months FishOS license offers services to deploy flexible, scalable and hyper-efficient clouds powered by Sardina FishOS OpenStack. Such deployments can be carried out rapidly - in as little time as an afternoon following hardware availability - so as to minimize further business disruption.Sardina FishOS provides an OpenStack and Kubernetes platform to enable rapid deployment, efficient, reliable and scalable operations, and market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade. FishOS powers large scale clouds at sites with broad use cases, including enterprise, research, major finance, and banking sites and commercial hosting sites.Enterprises, research facilities and government organizations needing hosted private clouds can also take advantage of solutions jointly provided by Sardina and Sardina’s hosting partners. Customers may also opt for fully managed private cloud powered by Sardina FishOS.Contact for more informationPlease contact us at info@sardinasystems.com for more information about the free cloud deployment available now.About Sardina SystemsFounded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK. Contact Information Sardina Systems

Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sardina Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend